Michelle Lyons, administrative specialist I at Conway Human Development Center, has completed 25 years of service at CHDC.
Lyons began her career at CHDC in 1995 in the direct care field and has worked in the Food Service and Laundry Services Departments. Lyons currently serves in the Records Department. Lyons and her husband, Otis, reside in Greenbrier. They have three children, Eddie, Kaysie, and Marlee, and have four grandchildren.
Sara Harper, administrative specialist I at Conway Human Development Center, has completed 25 years of service at CHDC.
Harper began her career at CHDC in 1995. She has served in the direct care field, recreation, housekeeping, and currently works in the Switchboard/Reception Desk area. Harper resides in Conway, has one son, Brian (April) and one grandson.
