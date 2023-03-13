The Conway Board of Education will consider six new hires and 14 resignations, including from Conway High School Principal Buck Bing and Carl Stuart Middle School Principal Christopher Barnes, during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Bing’s and Barnes’ resignations would be effective at the end of the contract year, according to agenda documents.
The other resignations/terminations include:
Tonya Burrow, paraprofessional, technology department/annex, effective March 3, 2023.
Ashleigh Castles, teacher, Carolyn Lewis Elementary School, effective June 2, 2023.
Alysia Glover, food service worker, Conway High School, termination effective Feb. 28, 2023.
Mandy Trent, food service worker, Conway High School, termination effective Feb. 28, 2023.
Morgan Williams, teacher, Marguerite Vann Elementary School, effective June 2, 2023.
Danielle Creswell, instructional facilitator, Julia Lee Moore Elementary School, effective end of contract year.
Kellie Dinkel, bookkeeper/registrar, Ellen Smith Elementary School, effective March 24, 2023.
Betty Bill, custodian, Conway Junior High School, effective Feb. 27, 2023.
Shari McGehee , teacher, Conway Junior High School, retiring effective June 2, 2023.
Sally Stuart, gifted and talented supervisor, annex building, retiring effective June 19, 2023.
Janet Thompson, paraprofessional, Ruth Doyle Middle School, retiring effective end of contract year.
Inetha Lowe, administrative secretary, Administration Building, retiring effective April 7, 2023.
The new hires the board will consider include:
Lynn Duran, bus driver, Transportation Department.
Brianna Harris, special education paraprofessional, Conway High School.
Amber Ledbetter, vocational teacher – medical professions, Conway Area Career Center.
Helen Reece, middle school teacher (5-7) – music/choir, Raymond and Phyllis Simon Middle School.
Sherrie Yarberry, custodian, Conway Junior High School.
Lydia Claassen, substitute registered nurse, Administration Building.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Administration Building, 2220 Prince St.
