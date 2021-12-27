Pine Bluff police are investigating two homicides that happened on Christmas Day.
The first homicide happened around 3:01 a.m. near the intersection of 5th and University, according to police. A victim reportedly told police that he and Shamarrius “Mario” Henderson, 30, were in the car when a man began firing at their vehicle. They then drove to the 300 block of W. 15th Street to call 911.
Police said Henderson was later pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“At 3:06 this morning, my sister called me. She said I need to get up because somebody has shot Mario,” said Keela Wood, who is Henderson’s cousin. “I don’t know anyone that had a bad word for Mario.”
Wood said that Mario was in town from Dallas to visit family for the holidays. He’d gone to the casino with a friend and planned to be back to set up a new swing set for his 6-year-old daughter.“This has taken a chunk out of the whole family. Not only Christmas, this is something we’re going to have to deal with in the new year as well,” Wood said.
About 90 minutes later, around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting at Ernesto’s Club at 218 S. Blake, the department reported. When officers arrived they found Deondrick Clark, 24, with gunshot wounds lying in a car in the back parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they do not know if the two shootings are related.
“Pine Bluff, we need to put the guns down. The guns need to be put down because this didn’t need to happen,” Wood said.
Wood said she has lived in the city her whole life and no longer feels safe.
“Whoever you are, I don’t know. No one knows what went on but just show yourself. Let us have some sort of closure. We need closure,” Wood said.
Police said there are no suspects at this time and anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300. These two Christmas Day homicides mark 29 total homicides for Pine Bluff in 2021.
