The Conway Police Department has arrested two men in connection to a shooting that occurred Oct. 13 on Keathley Drive.
Frederick Lamont Giles, 20, and Tiyun Deshaun Sims, 19, are currently behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center awaiting formal charges for their alleged involvement in the early-morning shooting on Keathly Drive. Giles, who is currently on felony probation, faces contempt of court, possession of firearms by certain persons, terroristic act and theft by receiving charges. Sims, a parolee, faces terroristic act, theft by receiving and criminal mischief charges following the incident.
Giles was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of a $100,000 bond and Sims is held without bond.
Authorities were called at 1:59 a.m. Oct. 13 to a residence in the 2000 block of Keathley Drive regarding a shots fired complaint.
As officer Joey Zulpo headed to the area in question, he spotted a black 2017 Nissan Altima driving in the opposite direction.
“Due to the vehicle coming from the direction of the reported shots fired and the short time between the call and the vehicle being observed, Ofc. Zulpo ran the license plate of the vehicle and was informed it was stolen,” according to a search warrant affidavit.
The vehicle in question sped off. However, the report states the officer soon found it abandoned in the roadway. The stolen Altima was left near the intersection of Clifton and Fleming streets. According to the report, the vehicle was still running and the passenger door was left open.
Authorities found Sims’ phone in the vehicle and also recognized an orange hoodie that was left in the vehicle. Court documents show that Giles was wearing “a bright orange hoodie” on Oct. 10 when police investigated a shooting at the Germantown Apartments.
At the time of the Oct. 10 shooting, it appeared Giles and Sims were “the targets of the shooting,” authorities said.
After finding the phone and Giles’ hoodie, detectives went to Toineka Webb’s apartment at the Germantown Apartments. The two men had fled into Webb’s home the night of the Oct. 10 shooting, according to a search warrant affidavit.
When questioned by police, the report states Webb initially said she was the only one at the house but later admitted Giles was her boyfriend and that he was hiding inside.
Though she admitted Giles was inside, the 20-year-old woman refused to allow officer to go inside to arrest him.
Giles was ultimately arrested when he “emerged from the bedroom.”
Authorities on scene also searched the home for evidence that could be linked to the shooting investigation. According to a search warrant inventory sheet, officers on scene seized four iPhones, eight bags of marijuana edibles, a marijuana “roach” as well as two empty magazines, a loaded magazine and a 9mm pistol. The silver and black SCCY CPX-2 pistol was found under a mattress.
Webb was also arrested after authorities searched her apartment. Online records show she faces simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a controlled substance charges following the incident. The 20-year-old woman posted a $35,000 bond at 12:32 p.m. Oct. 17.
Authorities are working to identify a suspect in the Oct. 10 shooting, Woodruff said.
“Detectives are still trying to develop a suspect in the Germantown Apartments shooting from [Oct. 10],” she said.
