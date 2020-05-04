A Conway man and Jonesboro teen were ordered Monday afternoon to remain behind bars in the county jail for their alleged involvement in 20-year-old Jason Sims Jr.’s shooting death.
Sims was found “moaning and bleeding” early Thursday morning outside Building 1 at the Chapel Ridge apartment complex on Second Street in Conway, according to court documents.
Conway officers headed over to Second Street to begin investigating after a woman called 911 around 3:30 a.m. saying she heard gunfire at the Rock Creek Apartments.
Sims suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the Conway Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities were able to identify Sims by calling the registered owner of a vehicle left behind at the Rock Creek Apartments.
While gathering evidence in the case, authorities noticed there was a rifle in the front seat of the white 2012 Chevrolet Impala. Sims’ father was the vehicle’s registered owner and he was able to help police identify Sims, Conway Police Department Joshua Fulbright noted in a search warrant request.
Fulbright filled out a search warrant affidavit to get a judge’s permission to search the vehicle in question for further evidence.
Online records show that District Judge Chris R. Carnahan approved the search warrant request that day and that authorities seized several items as evidence from the vehicle including an AR-15 style rifle, an AR-15 .223 magazine, seven DNA swabs and a fingerprint lifts that were taken from the driver- and passenger-side seats.
The search warrant was conducted at 8:38 a.m. Thursday, according to a search warrant inventory list filed Monday morning in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
The day Sims’ body was found, the Conway Police Department took to social media in hopes of gathering tips from the public to identify those responsible for the Conway man’s shooting death.
CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said local tipsters helped pinpoint 20-year-old Ezekial Taylor of Conway and 17-year-old Javion Thomas of Jonesboro as the suspects in the case.
“Thanks to Facebook tips, detectives were able to develop the 17-year-old as a possible suspect within 12 hours of the incident,” Woodruff said. “Further investigation led them to the teen and Taylor, the second suspect. Police learned that the pair lured Sims to the area and the encounter ended with him being shot.”
Though formal charges had not been filed as of press time, the two appeared via video conference before Judge Carnahan for a first appearance hearing Monday afternoon.
Taylor and Thomas each face one count each of capital murder, a Class Y felony; aggravated robbery, a Class Y felony; residential burglary, a Class B felony; and theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor. Thomas will be charged as an adult in the case, deputy prosecutor Cody Arnold said during Monday’s brief hearing.
The case is currently under a 60-day review period.
At the deputy prosecutor’s request, Taylor and Thomas will both be held without bond in the Faulkner County Detention Center pending formal charges.
The two capital murder suspects are set to appear next in Faulkner County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. June 22 regarding the allegations against them.
