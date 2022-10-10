A 32-year-old Conway man died in the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he killed two people and injured another in separate shootings across the city on Friday, police said.

Princemichael Ajetunmob was taken to a local hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being on the run for several hours following the shootings.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

