A 32-year-old Conway man died in the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he killed two people and injured another in separate shootings across the city on Friday, police said.
Princemichael Ajetunmob was taken to a local hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being on the run for several hours following the shootings.
Shortly before 5 p.m., police said they received a call of a shooting near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road in Conway.
Upon arrival to the scene, officers discovered a 25-year-old female victim who was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital.
Authorities said a second call came in at 5:01 p.m. of a shooting on Newcastle Drive. Police located a 48-year-old woman shot to death upon arrival at this location.
Ten minutes later, police said, another call came in of a shooting on Donaghey Avenue and Simms Street. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot to death.
An active manhunt ensued involving several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
Arkansas State Police located Ajetunmob shortly after 8 p.m. He led officers on a chase on Interstate 40 before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot, authorities said.
Police said Ajetunmob shot at officers as he fled into the woods adjacent to mile marker 126 on the interstate but they did not return fire.
Around 8:30 p.m., officers located Ajetunmob in the woods suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and took him to a local hospital.
“The suspect in this case was transported to a medical facility where he later succumbed to his injury from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” CPD confirmed on Monday. "The Conway Police Department would like to express our thanks to the Arkansas State Police, Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, University of Central Arkansas Police Department, United States Marshal Service - Little Rock Division, Little Rock Police Department, and FBI - Little Rock Field Office."
Neither the police nor the Faulkner County Coroner released the names of the shooting victims as of Monday afternoon; however, the Log Cabin Democrat was able to positively identify two of the victims through multiple independent sources, including friends and family.
Kori Bartholomew, 48, was killed and her daughter, 25-year-old daughter, Drew Thomason, was injured.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
