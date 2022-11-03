A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Road in Wooster, for Wednesday night’s drawing. However, there was no jackpot winner so the drawing for Saturday night will be for an estimated $1.5 billion.
The winning numbers last night were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with the Powerball being 23. The multiplier was 2. The winner who bought his ticket in Wooster matched the five white balls but didn’t have the Powerball number. However, since he purchased the Power Play for an additional $1, he multiplied his $1 million prize by two.
Across the United States there were two other $2 million winners and 16 who won $1 million.
There were 36,825 winning tickets sold in Arkansas for Wednesday night’s drawing, including a ticket sold in Wilmot worth $100,000 for having four of the five white ball numbers plus the Powerball. Prizes won in Arkansas total $2,361,347 with 20,427 winners multiplying their prize with the $1 Power Play.
H&M Food Mart will receive a 1 percent commission of $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.
The $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot is still the second largest jackpot for the game just trailing the $1.586 billion jackpot that was hit on Jan. 31, 2016. The estimated cash value for Saturday’s jackpot is $745.9 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $119 million. The LOTTO drawing on Saturday night is up to $589,000, and the Natural State Jackpot stands at $120,000 for tonight’s drawing.
Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director, reminds players that all lottery games are supposed to be fun. The draw games were designed to deliver big jackpots as a fun and entertaining product for adults. A person must be 18 years of age or older to play.
“It only takes one $2 ticket to win the jackpot,” Hagler said.
