A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Road in Wooster, for Wednesday night’s drawing. However, there was no jackpot winner so the drawing for Saturday night will be for an estimated $1.5 billion.

The winning numbers last night were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with the Powerball being 23. The multiplier was 2. The winner who bought his ticket in Wooster matched the five white balls but didn’t have the Powerball number. However, since he purchased the Power Play for an additional $1, he multiplied his $1 million prize by two.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.