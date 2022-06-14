Two defendants were sentenced Tuesday for their involvement in activities carried out on behalf of a white supremacist gang. Carey Mooney, 46, of Dover, was sentenced to 223 months in federal prison for her role in kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. Michael J. Roberts, 39, of Hattieville, was sentenced to 118 months imprisonment for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy.
Mooney pleaded guilty in April 2021 to Kidnapping in Aid of Racketeering and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Aid of Racketeering. Roberts pleaded guilty in January 2020 to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. In addition to their terms of imprisonment, United States District Judge Brian S. Miller also sentenced Mooney to three years of supervised release and Roberts to five years of supervised release following their terms of imprisonment.
The investigation began in 2016, when local and federal agencies initiated a joint investigation to identify, infiltrate, and dismantle drug trafficking organizations in Russellville. Agents identified multiple individuals who were trafficking methamphetamine in the Pope County area. The investigation revealed that Mooney was an associate of the New Aryan Empire (NAE), a white supremacist organization that began as a prison gang and functioned as a drug trafficking organization.
In May 2017, Mooney and other NAE members and associates kidnapped one individual that they suspected of cooperating with law enforcement, which violated the rules of NAE. The victim was held against his/her will and subsequently beaten and stabbed in the leg with a knife by Mooney, and threatened with his/her life for violating NAE protocol.
Roberts, who was not involved in the kidnappings, distributed methamphetamine for NAE leadership. In November 2016, authorities intercepted a package Roberts sent to California containing over $40,000 in cash. Roberts sent another package in January 2017 that contained $24,000 in cash. The investigation revealed that Roberts received five-pound shipments of methamphetamine every week for three months and later increased to ten-pound shipments of methamphetamine every week for one month, and the cash was payment for some of those shipments. In total, Roberts facilitated the distribution of approximately 100 pounds of methamphetamine.
Mooney and Roberts were charged on September 3, 2019, in a federal indictment that charged more than 50 people from the Pope County area with violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR), and numerous gun and drug violations. The case is named “To The Dirt,” a reference to the NAE slogan referring to the rule that members must remain in the NAE until they die. The charges allege acts involving attempted murder, kidnapping, maiming, and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Of the 55 total defendants charged in “Operation ‘To The Dirt,’” 53 defendants have pleaded guilty, 1 defendant was found guilty at trial, and 27 of those defendants have already been sentenced to prison terms: Jared Dale, 84 months; Britanny Conner, 120 months; Keith Savage, 120 months; Joseph Pridmore, 150 months; Daniel Adame, 262 months; Justin Howell, 155 months; James George, 70 months; Amos Adame, 121 months; and Skippy Don Sanders, 262 months; Andrew Syverson 151 months; Amanda Rapp 262 months; Jayme Short 90 months; Cory S. Donnelly 188 months; Wesley Pierson 120 months; Ralph Ross 36 months; Jeffrey L. Knox 180 months; Robert Chandler 65 months; Timothy Ferguson 180 months; Paula S. Enos 180 months; Heath Kizer 96 months; Christopher S. Helms 102 months; David D. Singleton 131 months; Kathrine R. Ross 60 months BOP; Kevin M. Long 369 months; James Scott Oliver 327 months; and Wesley S. Gullett 420 months,. The remaining defendant, Troy L. Loadholt, remains a fugitive.
The investigation was conducted by ATF, DEA, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force, and the Russellville Police Department, with assistance from the FBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.