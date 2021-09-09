Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday during his weekly media briefing that the Department of Defense will be sending a 20 person medical military team to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) to assist with staffing needs during the increasing cases of COVID-19.
The team will arrive Thursday and spend 30 days here with the possibility of more time being added. The team consists of 14 nurses (four of which are critical care nurses), four physicians and two respiratory therapists.
The medical military team will visit at no cost to the state of Arkansas.
Hutchinson also shared some statistics about how different mask policies have affected different school districts across the state during the first three weeks of the school year.
According to the statistics given at the briefing, schools in which there were no mask policy saw significantly higher numbers than schools with partial or full mask policies, especially during the second week of school where 828 students per 100,000 persons tested positive for COVID-19 compared to 579 for partial mask policies and 605 for full mask policies.
While doses of the COVID-19 are starting to go down week-to-week, Arkansas is almost across the 50% fully-vaccinated mark with 49.2% of Arkansans ages 12 and up fully inoculated as of Wednesday. This is very helpful, according to officials, as more than 90% of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are from unvaccinated citizens.
Arkansas is starting to see a decline in cases, however, as only 2,181 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Tuesday, compared to 2,800 being reported this time last week, the governor said. Hospitalizations were down by 19 and there is one less person on a ventilator. Unfortunately there were also 34 new reported deaths as well.
There were 23 ICU beds available statewide as of Wednesday at 10 a.m., at least 10 of them being COVID-19 ICU beds.
“I want to thank the hospitals that have been working so hard to bring these new bed spaces on,” Hutchinson said.
In other news, Hutchinson introduced two big changes to the Arkansas Rent Relief program Wednesday at the briefing.
The first major change is that applicants who have received eviction notices from their landlords will now be prioritized. This includes 2,800 applications with 1,300 of those planning to be paid sometime next week.
The second major change to the Arkansas Rent Relief program is that funds can now be paid to eligible tenants who are unable to get their landlords to cooperate and submit the needed information for the application. This includes 6,000 applicants who are currently waiting on documentation from their landlords.
“This change in policy should greatly assist getting the funds out if the tenant can’t provide the right information,” Hutchinson said.
