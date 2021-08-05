A Rogers man died late Tuesday after reportedly crashing into a building off Highway 65 in Greenbrier.
Tyler Kelley, 20, of Rogers, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report.
The report states the 20-year-old Rogers man was southbound on 65 when he “lost control and crossed all lanes of traffic” at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the report, the 2001 Mercury that Kelley was driving when airborne after he went into the ditch.
Kelley died after he collided into the Evans Chiropractic Clinic.
Authorities described weather conditions as “clear” and said roadways were “dry” at the time of the crash.
This was the 352nd fatality on Arkansas roadways in 2021, according to preliminary reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.