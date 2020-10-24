For home builders and the construction industry in general, 2020 has been a year of mixed reviews, and this week has been no exception.
On the upside, a joint report released Oct. 20 by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development showed slight increases in the numbers of building permits, building starts and building completions for new residential construction in September 2020.
According to the report, privately owned housing units authorized by building permits in September were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,553,000 – 5.2 percent above the revised August rate of 1,476,000 and 8.1 percent above the September 2019 rate of 1,437,000. As for single-family authorizations in September, statistics show a rate of 1,119,000, which is 7.8 percent above August at 1,038,000.
Privately owned housing starts in September were reported to be at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,415,000, which is 1.9 percent above 1,388,000 in August, and 11.1 percent above the same time frame in 2019. Single-family housing starts in September were 8.5 percent above the August rate – 1,108,000 to 1,021,000.
As for housing completions, privately owned housing completions in September was at a rate of 1,413,000, which 15.3 percent above the August estimate of 1,226,000, and 25.8 above the September 2019 rate of 1,123,000. Single-family housing completions in September were at a rate of 921,000 – 2.1 percent above the revised August rate of 902,000.
The increases look good on the surface, but while permits and starts are on the rise, builders are still contending with a few roadblocks in getting the homes completed. One particular issue is the rising price of lumber.
According to the National Association of Home Builders, lumber prices increased 14.9 percent in August, “marking the largest four-month gain since such data was first recorded in 1949 and the second-largest gain since seasonally adjusted data became available in 1975. Such a sharp increase has put unnecessary pressure on home owners and builders alike to figure out how to close the gap.”
Former NAHB Chairman Randy Noel, a custom home builder from LaPlace, La., said on the NAHB website that he received a lumber quote early this month for more than $28,000 – twice what he had paid for the same lumber on a comparable project in February 2019.
“I know builders who have had to call customers and give them their deposit back and say, ‘I can’t build your house because of the price of lumber’,” he shared. “People already have their loan secured and can’t increase the price.”
Also on Oct. 20, the NAHB and nearly 100 Republican and Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Donald Trump seeking action on lumber supply shortages. The letter to the President cited the housing sector as being a bright spot for the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter asked the President to “bring all stakeholders to the table and work to find a solution to address lumber scarcity and subsequent price spikes that ensures everyone’s needs are met. Your administration can play a constructive role in alleviating this growing threat to housing and the economy, so home builders can continue to operate, support communities, and avoid passing rising costs on to home buyers.”
