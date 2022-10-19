Candidates for Arkansas’ Fourth U.S. Congressional District met at Arkansas PBS in Conway on Monday morning in a debate that hit on multiple topics including the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election and the riots that followed nearly three months later at the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.
Broadcast live on Arkansas PBS’ YouTube channel and re-aired in primetime on the PBS television station on Monday night, Monday’s election debate was the first in a series of nine that PBS is hosting this week at the University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall.
U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, the Republican incumbent for the fourth district, is facing off against Libertarian Gregory Maxwell and Democrat John White. Westerman, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2014 and is the ranking member on the House Natural Resources Committee, also holds positions on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Minority Whip Team. Early in Monday’s debate, Westerman and his opponents were questioned on their thoughts on the 2020 Presidential Election and whether they believed President Joe Biden won.
“Joe Biden is the President of the United States,” Westerman said. “[Election results were] certified by the states and electors were accepted by Congress. Now, that’s not to say there weren’t some anomalies in the last election, but there’s a curing time after the election up until states certify [results].”
Maxwell disagreed with Westerman, but added that he didn’t trust poll numbers. The Democratic candidate, White, however, agreed with Westerman in the first of many statements in which White seemed to be at odds with many of the core tenants of the Democratic Party.
“[The 2020 Presidential Election] was definitely stolen,” White said. “We all watched the numbers go from Trump to Biden.”
Throughout the debate, PBS moderators kept returning to the topic of the 2020 Election, the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot and Westerman’s response. After the election in November, Westerman signed an amicus brief from Texas which asked the Supreme Court to review the election results. After the court declined to review it, Westerman ultimately voted to certify the election results.
“The process ran its due course, the states certified their electors [and] sent them to Washington, D.C.,” Westerman said. “Joe Biden is the president.”
Maxwell said those who believed the 2020 Election was stolen needed to “know when to throw in the towel,” adding that he believes the discussion continues nearly two years later for that reason. White, however, doubled down.
“This all could’ve been avoided if there wasn’t powers involved that we all know are running [the election]…” White said. “I don’t think we’ve voted for a president in a long time. I think the last one that got voted in besides [Donald Trump] was [John F. Kennedy] who happened to be a Democrat and happened to get killed doing his job for the people.”
The candidates did speak on a number of other issues besides the 2020 Election. Westerman said the U.S.’ $31 trillion in national debt has been worsened by “astronomical and record-breaking” spending by the Biden Administration.
“Americans have to ask themselves what they get for this huge spending of the past two years…” Westerman said, agreeing with a statement by Maxwell earlier about transparency in government. “We need to have more transparency; we don’t have transparency right now. With Republicans in the majority, we’ll have oversight, transparency and get questions answered that haven’t been answered the last two years.”
In one of the few topics on Monday that clear ideological differences erupted amongst the candidates, White said he supported the president’s move to pardon simple marijuana possession offenses on the federal level and said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana, an issue on the ballot for Arkansas voters in November with Issue Four.
“We might as well make [marijuana] legal [as] it’s already legal in half the states,” White said. “And I have an idea. Tax it a little more than you tax my cigarettes because I’m a smoker and then cut me a little slack on the taxes on the cigarettes.”
Maxwell, who has previously run for local offices in Jefferson County and the State House of Representatives, as well as serving as Pine Bluff’s Constable from 2010-2012, agreed with White, calling the president’s move his “shining light.”
“Every once in a while, a squirrel gets a nut and I think what he did was commendable and should be followed by more states [to] relieve pressure in the prison system for simple possession [of marijuana],” Maxwell said.
Westerman, however, came out firmly against the president’s pardons.
“I think this announcement by President Biden is another example of his weakness on crime, law and order…” Westerman said. “As far as marijuana in Arkansas goes, I think this [Issue Four] is a bad deal to legalize recreational marijuana. It’s not going to do anything to benefit the state.”
Candidates also spent time discussing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark court ruling which granted pregnant people the right to an abortion. Westerman, who is anti-abortion, praised the court’s decision to send the issue back to the states, while Maxwell said he agreed with Westerman, but said the decision to overturn the ruling “yanked 50 years of process out from underneath people and left them in a lurch.” Like in several other topics, White came out in conflict with the typical expectation of what a Democratic candidate would say on the topic of abortion.
“The Supreme Court did the right thing [by sending] the power back to the states according to the 10th Amendment,” White said, adding later that “abortion got way out of control” in the U.S.
In a news conference after Monday’s debate, White discussed his answers to some of the questions and why he decided to run as a Democrat despite appearing to have little agreement with the Democratic Party. A disabled veteran from Stephens, Arkansas, White has previously said he’s running on the U.S. Constitution. On Monday, White said he affiliated as a Democrat because he believes the two greatest men in history are John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. and he identified both as Democrats. While Kennedy was a Democrat, King was not formally aligned with either party.
“Neither one of those men were in it for themselves,” White said. “They were in it for the next generation and the ones after that. If those two men weren’t assassinated, we’d be living in a totally different, peaceful world.”
After the debate and news conference, Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille released a statement clarifying that the party doesn’t endorse the positions White stated on Monday.
“Earlier today, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Congress – District Four made numerous statements inconsistent with our Party’s positions,” Tennille said. “The Party does not endorse the candidate’s stated positions. While the Democratic Party did not recruit John White to run, we honor the access to the ballot that is fundamental to American democracy and thank Mr. White for his military service to our country.”
In closing statements at the debate, all three candidates attempted to persuade voters, with White describing himself as “a man of my word” who’s running for Congress for the “next generation.” Westerman referenced his leadership positions in Congress and said he and his Republican counterparts would practice “transparency and good policy” if re-elected, while Maxwell said voters have a choice to vote third party, not just in his race, but also in others.
In the days ahead, PBS is set to host five more election debates. On Wednesday, Arkansas Attorney General candidates will meet, while Thursday will have debates for Arkansas’ First and Second U.S. Congressional Districts. The final debates of the week are set for Friday with candidates for the state’s gubernatorial election to meet, followed by candidates for Sen. John Boozman’s U.S. Senate seat. All debates will stream live on PBS’ YouTube Channel and re-air in primetime each night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.