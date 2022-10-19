Candidates for Arkansas’ Fourth U.S. Congressional District met at Arkansas PBS in Conway on Monday morning in a debate that hit on multiple topics including the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election and the riots that followed nearly three months later at the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Broadcast live on Arkansas PBS’ YouTube channel and re-aired in primetime on the PBS television station on Monday night, Monday’s election debate was the first in a series of nine that PBS is hosting this week at the University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.