Little Rock Marathon race officials announced today that registration for the Little Rockers Kids Marathon, presented by the Hatcher Agency, will open on June 28.
The Little Rockers Kids Marathon is a family-friendly event to be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. The Little Rockers Kids Marathon is a project of Little Rock Parks & Recreation and is part of the Little Rock Marathon Weekend.
The mission of the Little Rockers Kids Marathon is to provide children in 1st through 6th grades the opportunity to enhance their physical activity while focusing on reaching a goal. Participants improve their fitness level by following a fun, simple running and/or walking program.
Since 2004, more than 87,000 children have logged an estimated 2.1 million miles in the Little Rockers Kids Marathon Training Program. Over 28,000 children from every county in Arkansas and 27 different states have participated in the Final Mile at the Little Rockers Kids Marathon.
“Participants run or walk at least 25.2 miles at their own pace over an extended period of time,” said Maxime Pierre, Little Rockers chair. “On race day they finish their last mile on the official Little Rock Marathon course. As each child crosses the finish line, they receive their official finisher’s medal.”
“We hope to motivate children to commit to a physical routine,” said Pierre. “We believe it shows them the overall benefits of achieving their goals, not only when they cross the finish line, but in life as well.”
Registration will be available online at www.littlerockmarathon.com through 8 a.m. CST Nov. 11, 2021. For more information and to register, visit www.littlerockmarathon.com.
