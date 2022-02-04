Beauty queens

Former queens pictured include 2016 queen, Pattie Genovese; 2017 queen, Sherry Marshall; 2018 queen, Dixie Ford; 2019 queen, Sharon Tahaney; current reigning 2021 queen, Janice Zarebski; 2013 queen, Katy Phillips; 2009 queen, Virginia Risely; 2012 queen, Donna Kingston; and 2010 queen, Judy Fisher.

 Submitted photo

The search is on for contestants to represent their towns as participants in the 2022 Arkansas Senior America Pageant taking place on June 4 at the Central Theatre in Hot Springs.

The pageant is open to all Arkansas women over the age of 60, married, single or widowed, who have lived in Arkansas for more than six months.

Now in its 34th year, the legacy continues as the state’s largest, positive supporter of senior women, organizers said.

“The pageant is an opportunity for women to shine and showcase their life’s accomplishments,” organizers said.

Categories of competition include private interview, talent, evening gown and philosophy of life. The deadline to apply is April 1.

For applications, rules, judging criteria and questions, contact Pageant Administrator Pattie Genovese.

More information about the Ms. Arkansas Senior America Pageant 2022 can be found at https://www.facebook.com/ARSenior AmericaPageant/.

Potential contestants may contact Genovese at 501-622-3131 or email puppy love56@msn.com or text 862-251-0172.

