The filing period for 2022 candidates closed at noon Monday and revealed several contested races in Faulkner County.
Incumbent Circuit Clerk Crystal Taylor will be facing off against Allen Dodson for the Republican nomination for the County Judge. The winner of that race will go against Judge Jim Baker, who is seeking re-election, in the general election Nov. 8.
Sheriff Tim Ryals is also up for re-election and will face Travis Thorn of Greenbrier for the Republican nomination.
Incumbent Tax Collection Sherry Koonce is vying for re-election and will be facing Shawn Fason for the Republican nomination in the primary.
For the Justice of the Peace, Darrin Roland seeks the District 5 position, which is currently held by his wife Rose Roland. Darrin Roland will run against Jonny Tyler for the Republican nomination.
Mike Angel and Jason Lyon will face off for the District 8 position while incumbent Gerald “Jerry” Boyer of Wooster will be up against Hugh D. Castles of Greenbrier for District 12 in the Republican primary.
Republicans Mike Phillips and Matt Monic will be vying for constable of Hardin while Republicans Charles R. Fulmer and Brett T. Graves will be facing off for constable of Palarm.
The school board elections also have multiple seats up for re-election this year due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.
In Conway, incumbent Amy Polk Ferdowsian and Diane L. Robinson are up for re-election in their Zone 1 and Zone 3 seats, respectively. Jason Sandefer has challenged Ferdowsian for Zone 1 while Linda A. Hargis will be up against Robinson for Zone 3.
Carrie Tinsley and David Naylor Jr. will face off for the Zone 2 seat. Incumbent Bill Clements is not seeking re-election.
In the Mayflower School District, Pat Raney is up for election in Zone 1 and will face off against Scott Sewell for the seat while Nicholas K. Brown and Sandra Strain vie for the Zone 5 seat.
In the Vilonia School District, Gina McNew and Shauna Emmett are up for the Zone 5 seat.
Three people in the Vilonia School District are up for the Position 1 at Large seat – Ed Sellers, Chad Hearne and Kimberly Weaver Williams. Brian Lane and Trey Foster are both up for Position 2 at Large.
Mt. Vernon/Enola School District has only one contested race this election with Zone 1 at Large. Mandy Simpson and John Starr are up for that seat.
The unopposed primary races include:
Democrat Judge Jim Baker for re-election as Faulkner County Judge.
Libertarian Kevin Johnston for election as Faulkner County Sheriff.
Republican Margaret Darter for re-election as County Clerk.
Republican Nancy Eastham for election as Circuit Clerk.
Republican Scott Sanson for re-election as Faulkner County Treasurer.
Republican Krissy Lewis for re-election as Faulkner County Assessor.
Republican Justin Knight for re-election as Justice of the Peace District 1.
Republican Maree Coats for election as Justice of the Peace District 2.
Independent Hayden G. Thrasher for election as Justice of the Peace District 2.
Republican John Allison III for re-election as Justice of the Peace District 3.
Republican Samuel “Sam” Strain for re-election as Justice of the Peace District 4.
Republican Tyler Lachowsky for re-election as Justice of the Peace District 6.
Democrat Tyler Pearson for re-election as Justice of the Peace District 7.
Republican Kris Kendrick for re-election as Justice of the Peace District 9.
Republican Andy Shock for re-election as Justice of the Peace District 10.
Libertarian Linnea Gabbard for Justice of the Peace District 10.
Republican Toby Sublett for election as Justice of the Peace District 11.
Democrat Nancy Graddy for election as Justice of the Peace District 11.
Republican Jake Moss for re-election as Justice of the Peace District 13.
Republican E. David Hall for re-election as Constable – Cadron.
Libertarian Nicole Wisniowski for election as Constable – Cadron.
Republican William E. Carr for for election as Constable – Clifton.
Republican Mark Kolody for election as Constable – Danley.
Republican Terry L. Jones for election as Constable – Wilson.
The unopposed races for Faulkner County School Boards include:
Trip Leach for re-election as Zone 4 for Conway School District.
Jevin Smith for election as Zone 5 for Conway School District.
Andre’ Acklin for re-election as Position 1 at Large for Conway School District.
Jennifer Cunningham for re-election as Position 2 at Large for Conway School District.
Amy L. Stephens for re-election as Zone 2 for Guy-Perkins School District.
Kristin Wiedower for election as Zone 5 for Guy-Perkins School District.
Chad Brown for election as Zone 2 for Mayflower School District.
Delorise Kocher for re-election as Zone 3 for Mayflower School District.
Sherilee Holland for re-election as Zone 4 for Mayflower School District.
Kent Charles for re-election as Zone 1 for Vilonia School District.
Jack Martin for re-election as Zone 2 for Vilonia School District.
Steve Austin for re-election as Zone 3 for Vilonia School District.
Tim Nolan for re-election as Zone 4 for VIlonia School District.
The preferential primary election and the school board general election will be May 24, with early voting taking place from May 9 to May 23.
