Bikers from throughout central Arkansas will be riding to Conway on Saturday for the 21st annual Conway Regional Toy Run.
The bikers will meet at 9 a.m. at Toad Suck Harley Davidson, 1110 Collier Drive off Museum Road in Conway, prior to leaving at 10:30 a.m. to deliver the toys to Conway Regional Medical Center.
This year’s run is in memory of Steve (Painter) Polk, a Conway biker who founded the run in 2000. Polk died on June 5 of this year. His motto for the run was “no child should be in the hospital without a toy.”
The Punishers Arkansas Central LEMC is organizing this year’s run and paying tribute to Polk with a memorial biker pin.
“Many of us looked up to Painter because of what he did for children,” Rusty (Face) Hunnicutt who is coordinating the run for the Punishers, a law enforcement-based motorcycle club, said.
The run is not exclusively for bikers; everyone is invited to drive their own vehicles and bring a toy to the medical center.
Toys can be dropped off at the Harley dealership in advance or at the East Lobby of the hospital prior to Dec. 11. Toys should be new and unwrapped for a child or youth ages 6 months to 16 years.
The event is for the whole family.
“I encourage everyone to come out and bring their kids,” Hunnicutt said.
For more information about the run, call 501-733-1515 or email rusty _hunnicutt@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.