Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced there are 222 active cases in school districts throughout the state and 41 active cases for colleges and universities throughout the state during his COVID-19 briefing Thursday.
“This is specific information in terms of positive COVID-19 cases in each school district and the active cases as well,” Hutchinson said.
The data is available for all to review at ACHI.net/covid19.
Arkansas Center For Health Improvement (ACHI) partnered with the state’s health and education departments to provide a breakdown of the COVID-19 data per district by the number of cases per 10,000 people. Districts with five or fewer cases will not be included in the data for privacy reasons, the governor said.
Hutchinson said he wasn’t alarmed by the 222 active cases considering there are roughly 480,000 K-12 students in Arkansas.
Secretary of Education Johnny Key said the data will be updated twice weekly — on Mondays and Thursdays.
“These are actual cases that are connected within the school district,” he said. “Last week, there were 19 districts with 50 or more cases per 10,000. Today, that will be 13 districts.”
The state reported 722 new cases on Thursday for a cumulative total of 58,745.
Since the start of the pandemic, 739 Arkansans have died as a result of COVID-19.
