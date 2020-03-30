From Conway Police Department reports
Woman sells drug outside laundromat, charged with felony
A North Little Rock woman was arrested Thursday after police reportedly found out she was selling meth from inside her vehicle outside the Conway Coin Laundry.
Conway officers were called Thursday afternoon regarding “a suspicious person” who was sitting inside a red Cadillac outside the laundromat, according to an incident report.
The complainant told police he saw multiple people “briefly” stopping by the vehicle in question, the report states.
An officer walked up to the woman – 24-year-old Tiffany French – sitting in the driver’s seat and told her the department received a complainant about her. The woman then agreed to step out of the vehicle and gave officers on scene the OK to search her car.
As one officer began searching her vehicle, the woman admitted she had methamphetamine inside a cigarette package, the report states.
The North Little Rock woman also said she had half an ounce of methamphetamine and that she traded some to for a laptop and “several phones.”
French was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance following the incident. Online records show the 24-year-old posted on Friday and is scheduled to appear next on June 8 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Resident runs over playset, through others’ yards
A 36-year-old Conway woman who allegedly drove through several Hairston Street residents’ yards Thursday evening is charged with three counts of aggravated assault among other charges.
According to an incident report, authorities were called Thursday evening to a residence in the 2100 block of Hairston Street after Chelsea Nicole Lyons drove through a fence, backed over a family’s playset and through three residents’ yards.
One of the complainants said her 1- and 9-year-old children were playing on a playset in the front yard when she first saw the suspect strike a rock walkway at a neighbor’s house. After the suspect hit the walkway, she packed into the complainant’s white fence next to the family’s playset, the first complainant said.
After she had her children go inside, the woman said Lyons yelled at a neighbor and proceeded to back into her family’s playset before yelling at her to “fix your [expletive] fence.”
A woman who was standing in her yard a few houses down the street said Lyons nearly hit her with her vehicle.
“She stated that the car came into the oncoming traffic lane and nearly struck her while she was standing in her yard,” officer Brad Hartwick wrote in his report after speaking with the alleged victims. “[The woman] stated that a young, black female looked her in the eye and told her to get your [expletive] in the house. The car then drove past her, stopped, reversed and drove up into her yard, nearly striking her house. After that, the car sped off and turned down Western [Avenue].”
Responding officers conducted field sobriety tests on Lyons. However, according to the report, she did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol.
According to the report, authorities had the 36-year-old Conway woman provide a urine sample so that it could be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further testing.
Online records show that Lyons is currently behind bars and that she is scheduled to appear next on June 8 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing. The 36-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and obstructing governmental operations following the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.