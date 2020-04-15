Tarvaris Jackson, lettering under Coach Houston Nutt as an Arkansas Razorbacks backup quarterback in 2002, became at least the third former Razorback football passing away this month.
Jackson was killed Sunday night in a one-car accident near Montgomery, Ala, his hometown.
Jackson, 36, was the quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State University.
Jackson played briefly for Arkansas in 2001 and lettered as Matt Jones’ backup in 2002 then transferred to Alabama State.
From 2006-2015 Jackson played in the NFL mostly as a backup quarterback.
He was drafted by and played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2006-2010, played in 2011 for the Seattle Seahawks and in 2012 for the Buffalo Bills then went back to Seattle backing up Russell Wilson from 2013-2015.
Earlier this month, Mark Danielowicz of North Little Rock, a tight end lettering for Coach Ken Hatfield’s 1984 and ’85 Razorbacks, died at his home, and Richard “Doughnut” Richardson, a nose guard from Little Rock Central lettering as a 4-year starting nose guard for Coach Lou Holtz’s Razorbacks from 1979-82, died hospitalized in Little Rock from the coronavirus.
