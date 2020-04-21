Three local high school seniors were selected as Arkansas Governor’s Distinguished Scholars.
Nicholas Brorman, Emily Briggler and Abbie Flake, seniors at St. Joseph High School, received the prestigious award, which is offered by the state and is valued at up to $40,000 over the span of four years at any approved Arkansas public or private college or university.
The criteria to qualify for this scholarship include getting a 32 or above composite score on a single ACT test, a minimum 3.50 academic grade point average, and selection as either a National Achievement or National Merit Finalist.
The three, along with other recipients statewide, will participate in a virtual academic signing on April 28.
Brorman had a 34 ACT score, has a 4.0 academic grade point average and was chosen a National Merit Finalist.
Briggler had a 33 ACT score, a 4.0 GPA and was chosen a National Merit Finalist.
Flake had a 32 ACT score, a 4.0 GPA and was chosen a National Merit Finalist.
These three are part of a class of 21 graduating seniors with a total of $1.4 million in scholarship offers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.