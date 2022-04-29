A love of sports and media bonded Mauricio Beltran-Hernandez, Andy Robertson and Spencer Griffin when they were journalism students at the University of Central Arkansas.
Robertson and Griffin were section editors on the student newspaper, The Echo, and all three worked at UCA’s student news station, News 6.
As it does, life after graduation, became hectic.
Beltran-Hernandez’s career took him to Texas. After a stint at Telemundo, where his coverage of the George Floyd protests won him an Emmy, he is currently the morning news photographer in the greater Houston area covering sports, breaking news and more at KHOU 11.
Robertson and Griffin both stayed in Arkansas to pursue their careers and start families.
Griffin is married with a nearly 2-year-old son and is a graphic designer for the Division Workforce Services.
Robertson is married with a 1-year-old son and, of course, the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat. The podcast was his idea.
“I have been wanting to do a podcast for several years, but I didn’t really know the logistics of how to put it together. With COVID and the rise of Zoom, that led into a way of doing that to where we can record meetings and get video that way,” Robertson said.
The three friends had talked sports for years and continued to do via a Facebook messenger thread so after careers, family and travel consumed their time.
“It was a daily occurrence of us in the thread talking about sports, we may as well put it out there,” Griffin said.
In February, Mauricio, Andy and Spencer launched the MAS Sports podcast – incorporating the first letters of their names, MAS, which also translates to “more” from Spanish.
They record the podcast via Zoom on Sundays and Robertson edits the podcast. Episodes typically drop on Tuesdays. Griffin designed the logo for the podcast and helps with the graphics when needed.
Robertson said the podcast allows him to utilize skills – video editing, graphic design, etc. – that are different than what he uses for his day job writing for the newspaper. It also gives him a chance to focus on professional sports.
“At the Log Cabin, I cover high school and college sports, whereas this allows me to talk more about professional sports. And it lets me branch out into other media as opposed to just writing,” he said.
Beltran-Hernandez said that for him, the podcast is a nice break from the grind and a good way to stay in touch with his friends.
“It’s a good outlet to just have fun, talk about sports and catch up with each other. Life gets really hectic, let’s have some fun and talk sports,” he said.
Griffin said he’s enjoyed getting to see Beltran-Hernandez cut loose on MAS Sports.
“It helped Mauricio break out of his shell a little bit,” Griffin said. “He’s the main jokester of the podcast now. He will inject any joke, any conspiracy theory … he’s definitely a fan favorite. I did not see that coming, so I’m glad it’s helped everybody see the real, funny side of Mauricio.”
As of this writing, there are 11 episodes available on YouTube, Spotify, Google podcasts, Apple podcasts, Stitcher and iHeartRadio.
Episodes are about an hour to an hour and a half long and cover the gamut of professional sports.
“Usually we’re not at a loss for topics because of the wide range of sports that we cover,” Griffin said. “Obviously there’s something going on in each sport typically. They’re not all going on at the same time but offseason stuff does happen in nearly every sport every day. It gives us a never-ending flow of topics.”
Each of them bring a different expertise and viewpoint.
Beltran-Hernandez said football is his favorite sport while Robertson’s is baseball and Griffin’s is basketball.
There are some rivalries within the group as well. Anyone who has read Robertson’s columns in the Log Cabin is aware that he’s a huge Chicago Cubs fan. Griffin was a fan of their main rival, the St. Louis Cardinals.
“Growing up as a kid, I was a huge Cardinals fan. I’m not anymore but I still like to give Andy a hard time,” Griffin said.
He said their main rivalry now is football. Robertson, who grew up in nearby Springfield, Missouri, pulls for the Kansas City Chiefs while Griffin’s NFL team is the Baltimore Ravens.
“Chiefs and Ravens definitely have some history,” Griffin said.
And both of them enjoying giving Beltran-Hernandez a hard time about teams based in Los Angeles. Beltran-Hernandez lived there until he was about 8 years old.
“We love to give Mauricio grief about the Lakers,” Griffin said.
They’ve each had the opportunity to attend professional sporting events that hold special meaning for them.
Robertson recalled seeing the Dallas Cowboys play at Texas Stadium on Thanksgiving Day with his parents and younger sister. Robertson’s dad is a huge Cowboys fan.
“We sat on the 50-yard line right under Jerry Jones’ suite,” Robertson said.
He said the only experience that topped that was going to Wrigley Field for the first time in 2017, the year after the Cubs broke their 108-year drought and won the World Series.
“I watched the Cubs and Cards play at Wrigley Field in September and sat in the first row. The Cubs beats the Cardinals so that made it even better.”
Beltran-Hernandez said he’s been to couple of World Series with the Houston Astros as part of his job. Griffin pointed out Beltran-Hernandez was “almost a whistle blower” in the Astros cheating scandal involving banging trash cans.
Beltran-Hernandez recalled the game: “In 2019, when the Astros were in the Championship Series, I was in the locker room below the bleachers and could hear banging. I thought it was just fans stomping at the time.”
Griffin had a few examples of special games to him – watching Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Phoenix Suns and seeing the Suns players and coaches in the lobby as well as seeing Ronnie Brewer play in high school, college and then the pros.
But the most meaningful to him was going with his wife and his father-in-law to Memphis to watch the Grizzlies battle the Minnesota Timberwolves. Not only is the memory special because his father-in-law has since died, but his wife’s second cousin Andrew Wiggins played for the Timberwolves at the time.
“We got to go out on the floor and talk with him,” he said.
