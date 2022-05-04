Conway High School presented its first-ever recipients of the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy, which recognizes students who have achieved oral and written proficiency in English and another language.
The 31 students have spent many hours learning English, Spanish, French, Chinese and Urdu.
Adopted first by California in 2011, the Seal of Biliteracy is now recognized in 48 U.S. states and also Washington D.C.
According to the official website, “the Seal of Biliteracy encourages students to pursue biliteracy, honors the skills our students attain, and can be evidence of skills that are attractive to future employers and college admissions offices.”
Since the 2017 pilot year in Arkansas, a total of 3,309 students from 80 high schools around the state have attained this certification across 19 languages other than English (Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, Filipino, French, German, Gujarati, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Marshallese, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Tamil, Urdu, and Vietnamese).
The 31 students recognized include Naomi Young (Spanish), Hailey Bearden (Spanish), Olivia Smittle (Spanish), Sam Caplan (Chinese), Abraham Aquino (Spanish), Jackson Viktora (Spanish), Cinthia Solis (Spanish), David Pavon (Spanish), Zabei Frank (Spanish), Hilda Gonzalez (Spanish), Lizzie Clark (Spanish), Sherayle Faucette (French), Madison Adams (Spanish), Kimbria DeRusse (Chinese), Makyla Pirtle (Spanish), Emma McClurkin (Spanish), Aidan Bird (Spanish), Arden Booy (Spanish), Hannah Whitehead (Chinese), Momnah Mukhtar (Urdu), Luke Caldwell-Cambiano (Spanish), Simon Marotte (Spanish), Samir Menon (Spanish), Maghan Mims-Crawford (Chinese), Sonia Peña (Spanish), Amethyst Reddin (Chinese), Marquavis Stuckett (Spanish), Zach Szuba (Spanish), Melaina Taylor (Spanish), Jaiden Thomas (Spanish) and James Xin (Chinese).
