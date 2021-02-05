The Conway Area Leadership Institute (CALI) recognized an outstanding leader and graduated 33 members of its 2020 class during a luncheon Thursday at Reynolds Performance Hall.
Among the graduates was the Log Cabin Democrat’s Crystal Geraldson who said she was honored to participate in the program.
Jason Culpepper received the Dan Nabholz Emerging Leader Award during the luncheon. Culpepper serves as regional community president for Simmons Bank’s north central Arkansas market.
The award is presented to someone who graduated CALI within the past five years “and has exhibited special leadership qualities and dedication to the community,” CALI officials said.
Tara Mallett from First Community Bank also graduated from the 2020 class and said it was “an absolute treat.”
“I am so grateful for the knowledge we all received during this process, but I’m mostly grateful for the friendships that I made,” Mallett said. “I was definitely honored to be a part of it.”
CALI is a program that prepares emerging leaders to serve the Conway community through curriculum inspired by Conway2025, a long-range strategic plan developed by the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce with the input of more than 1,400 area residents.
Class participants experience first-hand how community leaders, businesses and organizations make a difference in Conway every day while developing their own leadership skills and role in the success of the community.
Carrier Relations & Account Development Coordinator for Conway Corp, Jimmy Dolan, was among the graduates Thursday.
“In his role at Conway Corp, Jimmy is focused on the fiber and broadband needs of our business customers,” Conway Corp Chief Marketing Officer Crystal Kemp said. “Jimmy’s completion of the CALI program demonstrates his commitment to our mission to exceed customer expectations for service. We are proud of the work he does for Conway Corp and the community.”
Other graduates of the 2020 CALI class included:
John Archer from Virco.
Ethan Bly from Arvest Bank.
Dusty Brand from Nabco M&E, Inc.
Carla Brockman from Roger Group, Inc.
Troy Brooks from Conway Regional Health System.
Brandon Carpenter from MedEdge Solutions.
Mike Damron from Supreme Lending.
Morgan Drayton from University of Central Arkansas.
Maegan Dyson from UCA.
Grace Evans from Plantation Services.
Gilberto Garcia from Garcia Wealth Management.
Karil Greeson from bank of America.
Mary Beth Groce from University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture.
Justin Hardaway from Baptist Health.
LaKetra Hicks from Acxiom.
Amanda Hoelzeman from UCA.
Evan Jones from Centennial Bank.
Taylor Koch from Nationwide Insurance Agency, Noble Agency.
Anthony Labanca from Green Bay Packaging-Arkansas Kraft Division.
Angie Longing from Conway Regional Health System.
Randy Ohide from Milestones Services.
Jeff Parker from Crafton Tull.
Bryce Richardson from Coldwell Banker RPM Group.
Lucas Strack from H+N Architects.
Megan Sullins from Nabholz Construction.
Jenny Vallas from Insight Enterprises.
Adam Treece from Adam Greece, LLC.
Emily Walter from ReMax Elite.
Clara Weatherley from First Arkansas Bank and Trust.
Hunter Winston from HW Septic.
