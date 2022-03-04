The Conway Area Leadership Institute graduated 35 in its 2021 class and recognized several honorees in a ceremony at the University of Central Arkansas McCastlain Hall on Feb. 25.
CALI is a 10-month program that prepares emerging leaders to serve the Conway community by providing first-hand experience with community leaders, businesses, and local organizations. Participants engage in a curriculum inspired by Conway2035, a long-range strategic plan developed with the input of more than 1,800 area residents.
Osmar Garcia, CEO and co-founder of Garcia Wealth Management, received the Dan Nabholz Emerging Leader Award, which recognizes a recent CALI graduate for leadership and community involvement.
Garcia serves on the Conway Health Facilities and Conway Symphony Orchestra boards. Garcia is also vice president of Opportunity Matters Arkansas and serves as the Hispanic coordinator for the Knights of Columbus State Council. He is a previous chair of the United Way of Central Arkansas.
Nick Stevens was named Class Champion of the 2021 class. The award recognizes one individual for contributions to the group throughout the year. Stevens serves as program director of the Creative Institute of Central Arkansas where he oversees curriculum, partnership and program development.
Stevens and fellow 2021 class member, Karla DeFreitas, were added to the CALI Advisory Board, which provides feedback on curriculum and program structure.
The 2021 class is already taking action to help create a better Conway by raising funds for an exam room in the new Children’s Advocacy Center, an outreach of the Children’s Advocacy Alliance, for its community impact project. This new exam room will allow the center to provide forensic interviews for child abuse victims in a safe and supportive environment and support throughout the court process through a Court-appointed special advocate.
Currently, the class has raised more than $8,700 of a $15,000 goal. The community impact project will culminate in a lunch celebration at Children’s Advocacy Alliance at 574 Locust St. on March 11 with several local banks serving hamburgers and hotdogs. For more information on the fundraiser celebration, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/899107480793386.
Donations can be made online, at the Children’s Advocacy Alliance office, or in-person at the March 11 lunch.
The Conway Area Leadership Institute is underwritten by Rock Pond Pros and sponsored by First Arkansas Bank & Trust. Session underwriters are Central Baptist College, Conway Corporation, Conway Regional Health System, H+N Architects, Klaasmeyer Construction, Nabholz Corporation, Silverlake Design Studio and Virco.
This year’s class graduates are as follows:
Annette Fuller, Gainwell Technologies.
Jessica Schrekenhofer, Leather Brothers.
Maria Wile, Conway Regional Health System.
Annie Keese, PrimeCARE Medical Clinic.
Joey Fulgham, Integrity Insurance.
Mark Ferguson, Conway Corp.
April Bennett, Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway.
Justin McCarty, Simmons Bank.
Matt Whiting, University of Central Arkansas.
Brandon Phipps, Arkansas Homecare Holdings.
Karla DeFreitas, Gainwell Technologies.
Meg Hawkins, McGhee Insurance Agency.
Carole DeLaney, CD Real Estate Group.
Katie Branch, Ensono.
Michael Murry, Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway.
Carson Cook, Centennial Bank.
Keith McKay, Bear Spear Films.
Miranda Daily, Conductor.
Donny Bradley, First Arkansas Bank & Trust.
Kevin Spatz, Acxiom.
Nick Stevens, Creative Institute of Central Arkansas.
Eduard Milan, First Community Bank.
Kory Flippo, Rogers Group.
Rachel Tidwell, Arvest Bank.
Eric Sutterfield, Nabholz Corporation.
Kristen Epstein, Garcia Wealth Management.
Rusty Mosley, First Security Bank.
Ericka Gutierrez, Conductor.
Lane Long, City Church.
Shenel Sandidge, Habitat for Humanity.
Jason Owens, Jason Owens Law Firm.
Lani Meares, Gainwell Technologies.
Tyler McDonald, Conway Regional Health System.
Jeanette Stewart, Log Cabin Democrat.
Maria Negrete Padron, University of Central Arkansas.
About the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce
Since 1891, the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has served as the voice of the Conway, Arkansas, business community. It represents the interests of more than 1,200 members by promoting economic development in Conway and Faulkner County, advocating a pro-business climate at all levels of government, supporting the county’s educational institutions, and establishing and executing a vision for the community. To learn more about the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, visit ConwayChamber.org.
About the Conway Area Leadership Institute
The Conway Area Leadership Institute prepares emerging leaders to serve the Conway community. Through shared experiences and frequent interactions, participants will engage in a ten-month curriculum inspired by Conway2035. Conway2035 is a long-range strategic plan developed with the input of more than 1,800 area residents. This plan identifies priorities that have been grouped into “People” and “Places”: Arts, Entertainment and Culture; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Education; Job Creation; Poverty and Homelessness; Public Safety; Small Business and Entrepreneurship; Beautification; Bicycle Paths and Trails; Downtown Business District; Land Use and Planning; Parks and Recreation; Public Transportation; Streets, Sidewalks and Drainage.
About the Children’s Advocacy Alliance
The Children’s Advocacy Alliance’s mission is to provide hope, healing, and a voice for justice for abused and neglected children in our community. Opened in 2000, the Alliance serves Falkner, Van Buren, Searcy, Perry, and Conway counties. Children’s Advocacy Alliance coordinates investigative and treatment efforts involving law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, medical examinations, and mental health services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.