A Saline County man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Thursday afternoon, United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced O.C. Rawls, 50, of Benton, to 420 months’ imprisonment.
The case is the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration into the drug-trafficking activities of Rawls and several others beginning in January of 2019. Using a confidential informant, DEA agents made three controlled purchases of cocaine from Rawls. During the investigation, agents learned that Rawls and other members of his drug-trafficking organization were traveling to Houston, Texas, to purchase kilograms quantities of cocaine for redistribution in the central-Arkansas area. In May 2019, agents executed search warrants at Rawls’ residence and the residences of several co-conspirators. Agents recovered cocaine, marijuana, firearms, ammunition, and approximately $19,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.