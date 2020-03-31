From Conway Police Department reports
Drug charges follow traffic stop
Felony drug charges have been filed against a Conway woman who was pulled over on March 6 for reportedly swerving partially into the turning lane on Skyline Drive.
According to an incident report, Jamie Dakota Meeks, 24, was driving a U-Haul pickup truck near the intersection of Skyline Drive and Interstate 40 on March 6 when the left side of the vehicle headed into the turning lane before she maneuvered back into her lane. After watching the vehicle swerve into the turning lane, K-9 officer Rick Shumate decided to pull over the U-Haul truck.
Meeks told the officer she did not have her driver’s license with her but that she had a photo of it that she could show him. After showing Shumate the photo of her driver’s license, she agreed to step out of the vehicle so he could search the truck, according to the report.
While searching the vehicle, Shumate found about 4 grams of marijuana as well as three Oxycodone pills and three Hydrocodone pills, the report states. The officer was also alerted that the woman’s rental agreement on the truck had run out, so he called Helton’s Wrecker Service to pick up the U-Haul truck.
According to the officer’s report, Meeks admitted she bought the pills for $72 “from a homeless couple.”
Online records show that formal charges were filed Monday against the Conway woman. Meeks was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following the traffic stop.
DWI case leads to theft charge
A Conway man arrested on suspicion of a DWI early in the morning on March 13 was later charged with theft by receiving after the vehicle’s owner reported the car the suspect was driving as stolen.
Officer Cebron Hackett was called to a residence on Hawkins Drive on March 13 after a resident realized his son’s silver Isuzu Rodeo was missing, according to an incident report.
While checking with the dispatch center to see if the vehicle had possibly been repossessed, a dispatcher alerted him the vehicle was towed following a DWI investigation earlier in the morning.
After speaking with the complainant, the report states Hackett went over to the Faulkner County Detention Center to question 19-year-old Gavin Mitchell Johnson about the vehicle in question.
When the officer said he wanted to talk about the vehicle Johnson was arrested in, the 19-year-old said he did not want to answer any of Hackett’s questions. At this point, Johnson, who previously was charged with a DWI and minor in possession of alcohol, was also cited on suspicion of theft by receiving, a Class D felony.
