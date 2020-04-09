From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Greenbrier man accused of stealing vehicle held at gunpoint
A Faulkner County man held a Greenbrier man at gunpoint on March 16 because he suspected the Greenbrier resident stole a truck.
Terry Allen Bowie, 30, was standing behind the blue 1986 GMC Sierra that had been reported as stolen in Conway when two Faulkner County men drove past him on Happy Valley Road. According to an incident report, the Greenbrier man claimed the truck belonged to his cousin and asked if the two men could give him a ride to his grandparents’ home.
One of the men noticed Bowie had left the windshield wipers on after the vehicle had apparently run out of gas when Bowie mentioned he could not figure out how to turn them off.
As the two men spoke to Bowie, one of them pulled out a gun and pointed it at the Greenbrier man “for stealing a vehicle and because he believed Mr. Bowie was wanted by the police.”
While one of the men held Bowie at gunpoint, the other called police.
The Greenbrier Police Department assisted sheriff’s deputies in this case.
Bowie was arrested and charged with theft by receiving following the incident, the report states.
Resident files complaint over tree stump
A Faulkner County man filed a complaint against Entergy and West Tree Service after one of the tree trimming employees reportedly cut the lock off his gate and left tree stumps in his yard.
The 76-year-old man told deputy Crystil Graham the tree trimming company was sent by Entergy to remove some trees from around the power lines. However, he was not home when West Tree Service stopped by his house.
While he was away, the company cut the lock off his front gate and removed several trees from the property, leaving behind the stumps, according to the man’s complaint.
The man also claimed he reached out to both companies about the issue, noting there were other damages to his fence, but a West Tree Service representative “advised him it was against their policy to clean up the remaining stumps.”
After speaking to the Highway 89 resident, the deputy reached out to West Tree Service regarding the allegations.
A West Tree Service representative acknowledged the complainant had also reached out to the company about “the mess” but said “the only debris that had been left on the property was a dead tree stump.”
According to the man’s statement, the company told the complainant “it was the property owner’s responsibility to remove any dead trees but stated they would assist him in cutting the tree stump in smaller pieces.”
When they offered to help the 76-year-old man, the Faulkner County man reportedly cursed the workers and told them to get off the property, the report states.
At this point, the deputy also told the complainant it would be his responsibility to remove the stump.
