From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Suspect uses Greenbrier man's identity to open account
An unknown suspect stole a Greenbrier man’s identity to open a Verizon Wireless account.
Sheriff’s deputies were alerted of the possible identity fraud in mid-March, according to an incident report.
The victim’s wife called police shortly before 4:30 p.m. March 16, saying someone used her husband’s personal information to fraudulently open account in the Greenbrier man’s name.
The suspect used the 64-year-old’s information and the couple’s old information to open the account, according to the report.
The couple found out about the account when it received a collections letter that said the husband owed $1,535.52 for a Verizon account that was opened on Aug. 29, 2018, and closed on Jan. 19, 2019.
At the time the report was filed, the suspect’s identity was unknown.
FCSO responds to argument in Wooster
Authorities were called to a Wooster residence on March 16 after a man saw that a couple was beginning to argue aggressively.
According to an incident report, the witness was leaving a residence on Patton Road when a man pulled up to the residence and began “acting aggressive” towards his girlfriend.
The Greenbrier man called police to check on the woman, according to the report.
By the time deputy Stephen Canino got to the house, the woman’s boyfriend had already left. The woman told the deputy the 40-year-old man showed up at the residence in question and “accused her of cheating on him.”
According to the woman’s statement, her boyfriend left after yelling at her and the argument did not escalate into a physical altercation.
The deputy noted in his report that the woman did not appear to be injured.
Man accused of hitting woman with pipe
A Guy resident is accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head with a pipe during an argument last month.
The man’s 36-year-old girlfriend ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help after he hit her, according to an incident report.
The incident reportedly occurred around 9:25 p.m. March 17 at a residence on New Home Road.
The woman told deputy Joshua Lavrinc she and Haines John David, 35, were arguing when he “struck her in the head with a pipe.” Following the incident, the woman went to a neighbor’s house to call for help.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived, the front door of the residence in question was left open. Deputies searched the home but could not find David inside.
According to the report, the woman did not want an ambulance called to the scene and said that she was “not worried about it, I just wanna be done with him.”
