From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Woman accused in domestic case
A Wooster woman was arrested in mid-March on suspicion of domestic battery following a late-night incident.
According to an incident report, a Greenbrier man called the sheriff’s office shortly before 1 a.m. March 17 to file a complaint against 53-year-old Jenette Branch.
The man told deputy Joshua Lavrinc that Branch was intoxicated when she showed up at his house and began overturning drawers. The 66-year-old man also said the woman was physically abusive toward him, claiming she “grabbed a hammer and struck him in the head.”
However, once the deputy told him the process of filing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge against the woman, the man demanded Lavrinc call Chief Deputy Matt Rice.
At this point, the deputy told the man he would not call Rice and the complainant clarified the woman actually hit him with a wooden backscratcher, not a hammer, according to the report.
At this point, deputy Stephen Canino went to Branch’s house to question her about the allegations against her.
Though she smelled strongly of alcohol, Branch claimed she had not been drinking and said that the complainant had punched her in the nose.
According to the deputy’s report, the woman did not appear to have any injuries. When he pointed this out, she said she had already “cleaned everything up and went to bed.”
The deputy noted in his report that he could see dried blood under her fingernail.
When asked about the blood under her finger nail, the woman said she “had broken a photo frame [at the complainant’s house] and left the house.”
Authorities believed Branch was the “primary aggressor” and arrested her on suspicion of third-degree battery, the report states.
Because the complainant did not want to pursue charges against the Wooster woman, the report states she was released from the county jail on her own recognizance.
Police recover stolen license plate
Authorities recovered a stolen license plate last month while investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint.
Deputy Zachary Cooley initially was called out around 8 a.m. March 17 to Cody Lane in Vilonia after a woman reported there was a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway in front of her house.
The deputy soon located the vehicle in question and saw there was a woman who “appeared to be distraught and crying” in the driver’s seat.
The woman, 38-year-old Leslie Michelle Nash, said she did not purposefully drive to Cody Lane but that she had just gotten her vehicle back from her boyfriend and took off driving.
The Conway woman said that she and her boyfriend got into an argument a few days prior and that he left in her vehicle for three days.
On the morning in question, Nash said she “jumped in the vehicle and took off to get away from him until things cooled down.”
“Ms. Nash stated she didn’t really know where to go or where she was going but wound up on Cody [Lane] just waiting for time to pass,” the incident report reads in part.
While the deputy was talking with Nash, the dispatch center alerted him the license plate on the woman’s vehicle had been reported stolen in Conway. At this point, Cooley confiscated the license plate and cited the 38-year-old with a theft by receiving charge.
Due to protocols imposed to prevent spreading COVID-19, Nash was not arrested, the report states.
After he recovered the license plate, Cooley met up with the woman who reported it stolen and returned it to her, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.