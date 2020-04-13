From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Vilonia man kicks in girlfriend’s door
A Vilonia woman called the sheriff’s office on March 17 because she was concerned about her neighbor.
According to an incident report, a 71-year-old woman saw her neighbor arguing with her boyfriend outside and alerted authorities of the dispute.
As deputy Brian Kesterson questioned the 71-year-old woman’s neighbor about the incident, the report states he found out the 24-year-old’s boyfriend kicked in the Arrowhead Trail resident’s front door before he began yelling at the victim.
The woman’s boyfriend held the 24-year-woman down on the ground after forcing his way into the residence, according to the woman’s statement.
The 24-year-old woman told the deputy she believed her boyfriend was intoxicated, adding that “his actions [that day] were not his normal demeanor.”
The woman also admitted to pulling a knife on her boyfriend in self defense, according to the report.
“She stated that at one point, she removed a pocket knife in order to get him off of her,” the incident report reads in part. “She stated that he did let her go, but continued to yell at her.”
The woman’s boyfriend apologized for his actions before he left the Vilonia residence, she said.
After talking to the woman about what happened, the deputy told her how she could get a copy of the report and how to file charges against her boyfriend if she wished to do so, according to the report.
Woman beaten with hammer
A Faulkner County man is accused of beating his girlfriend with a hammer.
According to an incident report, a 37-year-old Vilonia man beat his girlfriend on March 17 because she used his cell phone.
Sheriff’s deputies were alerted the 45-year-old woman was hurt after the victim went to a friend’s house the next day, where she disclosed her boyfriend beat her with a hammer.
Deputy Gary Dixon met up with the victim at a residence on Joyner Road to talk about the alleged abuse, according to an incident report.
While speaking with the deputy, the 45-year-old woman said Daniel Park Merriman was upset with her because she used his phone and said that he began hitting her around 6 p.m. on March 17 and continued acting abusive toward her until around 5:30 a.m. March 18.
According to the report, Merriman hit the woman “several times with a hammer on the arms and legs.”
Dixon noted in his report that the woman had several bruises. Despite her apparent injuries, the woman said she did not want medical treatment.
As he spoke to the woman about what happened, the dispatch center alerted Dixon that the suspect had a protection order against him that barred him from being around the woman in question.
When asked about the protection order, the woman told police “she was aware of the order, but her boyfriend climbs in the window and/or breaks into the house all the time. She stated she allows him to stay off and on at her house where the incident occurred.”
