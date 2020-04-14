From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Road Rage case involves pedestrians
Sheriff’s deputies were called out to Lawrence Landing Road in mid-March regarding a road rage incident involving two pedestrians.
According to an incident report, two Faulkner County residents were walking along Lawrence Landing Road around 1 p.m. March 18 when a 69-year-old woman pulled up behind them. The woman initially honked her horn in an attempt to alert the couple to get out of the roadway but eventually drove around them, striking the man’s arm with her vehicle.
The 69-year-old woman told deputy Charles Vaughan the two pedestrians refused to get out the roadway after she pulled up and honked her horn to let them know she was behind them before laying on her horn and driving around them, according to the report.
“[The woman] advised that they did not move or look back to see her, they just stayed in the roadway walking,” Vaughan’s report reads in part. “[She] advised that she then honked the horn and did not stop until the man turned around and threw his hands up. [The 69-year-old also] advised that the oncoming traffic had passed and she then started to drive by them [when] the man [threw] his arm out and hit the windshield of her vehicle.”
The deputy met up with the two pedestrians at a residence on Fred Lane to ask them about what happened after talking with the 69-year-old complainant.
One of the two pedestrians, a 33-year-old Faulkner County man, said he initially moved the woman he was walking with out of the roadway when the 69-year-old “came up behind them and started to blow on the horn.”
At this point, the Faulkner County man said the complainant “gunned it and drove passed them, striking him in the arm.”
A man who witnessed the incident said it appeared the 69-year-old woman drove by the two pedestrians slowly, but that he saw the other man’s arm hit the windshield. When he saw the other man’s arm hit the woman’s windshield, the witness turned around to check on him and gave the two a ride home, according to the report.
Another complaint filed against Conway man
A Conway man previously accused of hurting his girlfriend while on his lunch break is now also accused of threatening her after she moved out of state to get away from him.
According to an incident report, the suspect’s 25-year-old ex-girlfriend called the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office from Oklahoma on March 18 to file a terroristic threatening report against Jeremy M. Williams, 22, of Conway.
The woman had moved to Oklahoma following an incident that reportedly occurred on March 10 at a residence on Sturgis Road.
During the previous incident, Williams is accused of hitting the 25-year-old woman in the face because she ended their phone conversation too “quickly.”
On March 18, the Conway man reportedly threatened to drive to Oklahoma and hurt the woman along with the family member she was with.
After speaking with the woman about the allegations against Williams, deputy Joe Tillman advised the 25-year-old to also contact her local law enforcement agency about the matter.
Greenbrier resident accused of violating no-contact order
A Greenbrier man is accused of harassing his girlfriend soon after he was issued a no-contact order that protected her from him.
The man’s 37-year-old girlfriend called sheriff’s deputies shortly after 10:20 p.m. March 18 saying Brian Phillip Laca, 38, had violated the no contact order that recently was imposed against him and that he had been harassing her.
According to an incident report, the 38-year-old Greenbrier man continues to contact the woman via text message. Laca also calls the woman and accuses her of lying and calls her derogatory names, according to the woman’s statement.
The report states the Greenbrier man has also told the woman “he will tell everyone she has sexually transmitted diseases and he will spend his whole life to make her miserable.”
Online records show the Greenbrier man was charged with third-degree battery and theft of property following an incident that allegedly occurred on March 3.
Along with being criminally charged, a no contact order was issued against him, barring him from communicating with the 37-year-old woman.
After speaking with the woman about the alleged harassment, deputy Terry Roper recommended she talk to her lawyer about the incident and that she change her phone number.
