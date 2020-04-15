From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Conway man accused of theft wanted for failing to register residence
A local sex offender is suspected of stealing a light pole from a residence on Blaney Hill Road.
According to an incident report, a woman who lives next door to the residence in question saw Robert O’Neal Waddle, 48, of Conway stop by the Blaney Hill Road home around 3:30 p.m. March 19 and take a light pole, an electric meter and some wiring that belonged to her landlord.
Unsure if her landlord had given Waddle permission to take the items, the woman alerted her landlord of what happened around 5 p.m. that day, the report states.
The landlord had not given Waddle the OK to take the light pole or the other items, but reached out to his son about the matter because he knew the suspect was renting one of his son’s properties on Old Morrilton Highway.
Waddle did not have permission from the landlord’s son either, according to the report.
After speaking with the landlord’s son, authorities learned Waddle began renting the residence on Old Morrilton Highway about two months prior even though he was still registered under an address on Johnston Avenue.
Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Vanda Phillips told deputies and Conway officers to arrest Waddle for the registration violation when they saw him, the report states.
2 men fight at Faulkner County residence
A North Little Rock resident is accused of attacking another man at a Faulkner County residence last month.
A 54-year-old North Little Rock man told authorities on March 20 that visited a Conway woman five days prior at a residence on Waterfront Cove when the suspect, Robert Smith of North Little Rock, also showed up at the woman’s house, according to an incident report.
Smith was friends with the woman in question and was also her boss at the bar they worked at, according to the 54-year-old complainant’s statement. After he arrived, Smith began chopping wood in the backyard. However, at some point, he heard the 54-year-old who was inside with the Conway woman and believed a comment was directed toward him so he went inside and hit the 54-year-old man in the head several times, the report states.
The 54-year-old was sitting on the couch when Smith started hitting him, according to the report.
To get Smith off him, the 54-year-old said he pepper sprayed him and also put Smith in a chokehold.
At this point, the report states Smith “grabbed a roofing hatchet and struck [the 54-year-old] in the right knee several times with the hammer end of the hatchet.”
After getting hit with the hatchet, the 54-year-old said he let go of Smith.
Before he left, Smith reportedly told the other man he would “bury the hatchet” in the man’s head if he pepper sprayed him again, according to the report.
Soon after Smith left, the Waterfront Cove resident told the 54-year-old to leave as well. When he left the Conway woman’s house, the man said he went to the hospital.
The man told deputy Steve Sumner the woman is still friends with Smith and is upset with him for filing a report against the 60-year-old man.
Sumner noted in his report that he stopped by the woman’s residence to ask her about what happened on the day in question but she “declined to come out of the house and speak with me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.