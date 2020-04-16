From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Woman says brother threw rocks at her vehicles
A Mayflower man is accused of throwing rocks at and damaging two of his sister’s vehicles.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 7 p.m. March 20 to a residence on Sullivan Road after a 42-year-old woman said her brother walked over to house and started throwing rocks at her vehicles.
Justin Warren Bailes, 37, also started a fight with a family friend who was at his sister’s house, the woman said.
According to the woman’s statement, Bailes, who lives next door to her, walked over to her house and started yelling at and cursing her and the family friend.
Bailes was holding what appeared to be a butter knife when he began throwing rocks at his sister’s vehicles, the report states.
One of the headlights to the woman’s 2005 Honda Accord was damaged during the incident. The back glass to her 2005 Hyundai Elantra was shattered and one of its taillights was also broken after Bailes threw at it.
Damages to the vehicles were estimated at $350 at the time the report was filed.
Deputy Steve Sumner also noted in his report that Bailes was accused of starting a fight with the family friend who was at his sister’s house before heading back over to his house.
Bailes’ sister told the deputy their family friend was not hurt during the altercation but her believed her brother could be hurt, noting he “complained of injuries to his ribs.”
Deputies serve protection order
Authorities served protection order documents on a Conway man on March 21 after he reportedly threatened his ex-girlfriend when she went to his Sturgis Road residence to gather her belongings.
Two other complaints have recently been filed against Jeremy M. Williams, 22, by his ex-girlfriend. The first complaint was filed against him after he reportedly hit her in the face while on his lunch break on March 10.
Following the incident, the woman sought a protection order against Williams, according to previous reports.
After she left to stay with family in Oklahoma, the 25-year-old woman called the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office to file another report against Williams because he allegedly threatened to drive to Oklahoma and hurt her and the family member she was staying with.
According to a report filed shortly before 12:30 p.m. on March 21, Williams had threatened the woman again when she stopped by his residence to gather her belongings.
The woman told deputy Steve Sumner she was worried Williams would hurt her and that she “was afraid for her safety,” according to the deputy’s report.
Sumner told the woman to stay in her vehicle until he got there.
While at Williams’ house, authorities gave him the paperwork showing there was a protection order against him that protected the 25-year-old woman.
After deputies served the protection order on Williams, he said it was “just a piece of paper.”
“I don’t care about no piece of paper,” he reportedly said.
Sumner stayed at the residence until the woman gathered her belongings and then told her how she could file charges against Williams if she wished to do so.
According to the report, the woman she planned to file charges against the 22-year-old Conway man.
