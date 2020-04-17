From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Sisters feud, 1 banned from the other's property
An Ethridge Lane resident called police on March 21 because her sister reportedly threatened to attack her.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called around 2:15 p.m. March 21 to a residence in the 6160 block of Ethridge Lane after a 54-year-old woman walked over to her sister’s property and threatened to attack the other woman.
The 61-year-old woman who called police said that her sister lives next door and that walked up to her fence “yelling for her to come outside.”
The younger sister also threatened to attack the 61-year-old, the report states.
The 61-year-old woman told deputy Timothy Johnson she did not know why her sister threatened her, adding that she will do this “from time to time” and that she believes her younger sister is “on drugs.”
After speaking with the 61-year-old woman about what happened, the deputy went next door to talk to her younger sister.
According to the 54-year-old’s statement, she “never went down to [her sister’s] property causing any problems.”
The woman also said she wanted her older sister to stop pointing cameras at her and toward her property.
Though the 54-year-old said she would not go back over to her sister’s house, the deputy issued a criminal trespass warning against her at the older sister’s request.
Conway man attacked at Clinton Road home
Authorities were notified of a suspicious person on Clinton Road after the victim, who had cuts and dried blood on his face, walked up to a residence early in the morning and asked the homeowner to call various numbers for him.
A 56-year-old man called the sheriff’s office shortly before 1 a.m. on March 23 because a man with dried blood on his face walked up to his front door and asked him “to call different phone numbers for him.”
Deputy Stephen Canino found the victim nearby, adding that he could tell the man had a cut on his bottom lip and that he did have dried blood “all over his face.”
The 22-year-old Conway man said he was with his girlfriend and that they stopped by a residence in the 150 block of Clinton Road, where he was attacked.
According to his statement, the 22-year-old was “jumped” by four or five men “as soon as he got out of the vehicle.”
An ambulance was called to the scene to assess the man’s injuries. However, the report states he declined medical treatment and said he did not want to press charges against the men who attacked him.
The 22-year-old only wanted to gather his belongings from his girlfriend’s vehicle, he said.
The deputy took the victim back over to the residence in question and also tried to ask the man’s girlfriend about what happened.
The woman claimed she “was unaware that [her boyfriend] had been assaulted,” according to the report.
After he gathered his belongings, the victim called for a taxi to give him a ride to Plumerville, the report states.
