From Conway Police Department reports
Man facing felony domestic battery charge
A Conway man accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend is behind bars and facing a felony domestic battery charge.
Michael Denard Jefferson, 37, was formally charged Monday with one count of third-degree domestic battery, a Class D felony, for an incident that reportedly happened on March 3.
According to an incident report, Conway officers went to a residence on Third Avenue on March 3 after a man said the girlfriend gave him the “code word,” alerting him to call police.
The man who called police said the girlfriend and Jefferson were arguing before she waled up and told him to “go check the mail,” which was a code to call for help, according to the report.
Officers Frankie L. Henderson and Brandon Huff responded to the call.
As the two officers walked toward the room the couple was in, they could hear the woman crying, the report states.
Because they could hear the woman crying as Jefferson “began raising his voice,” the two officers went into the bedroom and separated the couple, according to the report. Jefferson, who had an active warrant against him, was arrested.
After the 37-year-old was arrested, Henderson asked the woman about what happened that night. According to her statement, the suspect “grabbed her by the waist from behind, lifted her up and threw her across the room.”
The woman, who is 22 weeks pregnant, told authorities she’d fallen into a stack of totes and an end table when Jefferson threw her across the room.
Woman steals purse found in parking lot
A Benton County woman reportedly stole a purse that was left behind in the Walmart parking lot by a Greenbrier shopper and threw the purse away in a nearby dumpster.
According to an incident report, the Greenbrier woman called police around 12:15 p.m. March 29 because someone had stolen her purse.
The woman told Conway officer Steven Spurgers she left the Walmart on Skyline Drive around 11:15 a.m. and did not immediately realize she’d left her purse in the shopping cart. Once she realized she’d left her purse behind, the woman said she went back to the store but that her purse was gone.
As officers began investigating the matter, officer Timothy East found out the woman who took the purse from the parking lot was inside the store, according to the report.
With help from Walmart’s loss prevention staff, the officers reviewed security camera’s to pinpoint a suspect.
“As the suspect was leaving the self-checkout area, I approached her and announced the reason I was speaking with her,” East wrote in his report. “She immediately became very defensive and claimed she did not do anything wrong.”
At first, the woman lied about who she was, according to the report. However, she eventually told authorities who she was and admitted to throwing the Greenbrier woman’s purse in a dumpster “between Lowe’s and Sonic.”
The suspect, Tracy Jo Long, 53, of Rogers, told the officers she lied about who she was because she was banned from Walmart “a few months prior.”
According to the report, officers recovered the missing purse from the dumpster behind the Sonic on Harkrider Street.
Long was charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft of property, obstructing governmental operations and trespassing following the incident.
