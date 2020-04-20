From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Woman walks into home, later arrested on public intox charge
A Mayflower teen was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and trespassing after walking into a Charles Street resident’s home and later pulling on various car doors in a hospital parking lot.
A 63-year-old woman called sheriff’s deputies shortly before 3:30 p.m. March 23 after Miriam B. Trabucco, 19, walked into her house uninvited, according to an incident report.
Trabucco reportedly had knocked on several doors in the neighborhood before welcoming herself into the 63-year-old woman’s home. Once inside the Charles Street resident’s home, the report states that Trabucco sat down on the woman’s couch and began talking to herself.
Deputy Steve Sumner found the 19-year-old sitting in the roadway at the intersection of Charles and Earl streets, according to his report.
The Mayflower teen told the deputy she had been sick for the last three days and believed her parents were following her, adding that “she just needed to talk with them.”
The woman requested an ambulance. However, when first responders got there, the report states she refused medical treatment.
The deputy also noted in his report that Trabucco was not wearing shoes or socks and that she claimed she’d been walking “for several days.”
While talking to the 19-year-old, Sumner said he believed she “might have been in a mental crisis” and asked her if she wanted to go to the hospital.
According to the report, Trabucco said she wanted to go to the hospital at this point, so the deputy drove her to the Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway. However, about 40 minutes later, a Conway officer called him back to the hospital because Trabucco was caught “trying to get into parked cars” in the parking lot.
The Mayflower teen was arrested at the hospital and charged with public intoxication and trespassing following the incident.
While at the jail, she reportedly admitted to “being on meth,” the report states.
Suspect steals equipment from barn
A Highway 36 resident’s barn was burglarized last month.
According to an incident report, an unknown suspect broke into a barn along Highway 36 sometime between March 21-24 and stole a 3,500-watt, yellow Champion generator and a propane heater.
The homeowner called the sheriff’s office around 1 p.m. March 24 when he realized the two items were missing.
According to the 34-year-old man’s statement, the doors to the barn were not locked, but there was a unique way to start the generator, which would help for identification purposes.
The two stolen items were collectively valued at $1,000, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.