From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Couple fights, both arrested
A Faulkner County couple was arrested in late March after the two reportedly attacked each other.
According to an incident report, a juvenile called 911 at 12:42 a.m. on March 25 because David J. Haines, 35, of Guy and Jessica L. Lyons, 36, of Conway were fighting at a residence in the 420 block of Highway 25.
When deputy Joshua Lavrinc pulled up to the residence in question, the report states he saw Haines get out of a vehicle and walk back inside the house.
From there, the deputy knocked on the door until Lyons answered. At this point, he asked the Conway woman to “step aside” as he searched for Haines.
“I asked Ms. Lyons to step aside and called for Mr. Haines and any other occupants to make themselves known and come out to my location,” Lavrinc’s report reads in part. “As there had been physical fighting and unknown weapons, I had my issued firearm out when Mr. Haines appeared from a back room. Mr. Haines was placed under investigative detention and handcuffed.”
Prior to authorities pulling up to the residence, the Guy resident said Lyons “struck him on the back of the head.”
Haines claimed he was defending himself from the Conway woman, adding that Lyons “has a history of physically attacking him and that he was tired of her always getting away with it,” according to his statement.
The Guy resident has a no-contact order against him that bars him from communicating with or being around Lyons. The no-contact order was issued against him after he allegedly hit the 36-year-old woman in the head with a pipe on March 17.
When confronted about the no-contact order, Haines told the deputy Lyons “came to his home and would not leave.”
According to the report, both parties were arrested that night.
Before being taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center on third-degree domestic battery and violation of a no contact order charges, Haines was taken to the Baptist Health Medical Center for treatment.
Lyons, who was initially charged with third-degree battery, later received a second-degree terroristic threatening charge after she said she would kill Haines the next time they fought.
According to the report, Lyons made a throat-slashing gesture as she threatened to kill Haines.
Quarantine quarrels
Authorities were called to a Mayflower home in late March because a quarantined couple was fighting.
The husband’s cousin called the sheriff’s office to alert police the couple “had been fighting with one another.”
As deputies headed over to the Billy Drive residence, the dispatch center alerted them that several family members were at the residence and “had flu-like symptoms,” according to an incident report.
After being warned of the family’s situation and because of COVID-19 concerns, the deputies wore personal protective equipment – gloves, N95 masks and eye protection – as they walked up to the residence in question.
While talking with the couple about the incident, deputies found out the wife was tested for the coronavirus three days prior and that she was awaiting results.
The couple said it grew frustrated while quarantined at home but that its argument never turned physical.
According to the report, the wife admitted she punched a wall to restrain herself from hitting her husband out of frustration and said she would go drive around so the couple could separate for a bit.
Deputy Crystil Graham noted in her report that the couple also agreed to separate from one another for the evening following the incident.
