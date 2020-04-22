From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Clinton man creates disturbance among family
Authorities were called to a Damascus home on March 25 after a 74-year-old man reportedly began yelling obscenities at and hitting family members after drinking all day.
According to an incident report, one of the man’s family members called sheriff’s deputies around 6:20 p.m. on the day in question because the 74-year-old had punched her.
The 45-year-old woman admitted to deputy Joe Tillman that she hit the 74-year-old first.
According to her statement, the 74-year-old man “had been living at that residence for a couple of weeks after losing his residence in Clinton.” After he began staying with the woman and her husband, the 74-year-old reportedly told the couple he “would never not be drunk,” despite being a heart patient.
On the day in question, the couple told the deputy that the 74-year-old was drunk and that he’d been drinking all day before he fell in the back yard.
When he fell down, the wife went over to check on the 74-year-old, but instead he cursed her and began threatening the family, according to the report.
As the 74-year-old began cursing her, the woman admitted she slapped him. After she slapped the man, he punched her, the report states.
The woman also admitted to punching the man back before telling him to sit down in a chair.
According to the report, deputy Tillman saw various injuries on the woman.
While he was on scene, the deputy said the 74-year-old man’s grandson showed up and said he would take the man to a hotel.
No one home during house fire
A residence on Happy Valley Drive caught fire on March 27 while the homeowner was out getting lunch.
According to an incident report, the Mayflower fire chief called sheriff’s deputies to the scene because he thought it was suspicious the windows to the residence were left open. However, the homeowner said he was in the process of fixing the place up and left the windows open to allow air to circulate through the home.
The 64-year-old man said he was in the process of remodeling the home and that he had not lived in it for two years. That morning, Entergy set up a new meter at the residence and turned on the power while the man was out.
The man also said that while he was away for lunch, he’d left the windows open “due to the structure not having moving air through it” and because the house had a “musty smell.”
Greenbrier man admits to arson
A Faulkner County man is behind bars after reportedly setting fire to a family member’s shed along with two vehicles that were on the property.
A 54-year-old woman called the sheriff’s office around 7 p.m. March 27 to file an arson report against Terry Allen Bowie, 30, of Greenbrier.
According to an incident report, Bowie is suspected of setting fire to a shed and two vehicles at the Laramie Road residence.
The shed belongs to the 54-year-old woman and the vehicles belong to “a relative who is currently in rehab,” the woman said.
Online records show the 30-year-old suspect was released from the Faulkner County Detention Center on March 18 after reportedly stealing a vehicle.
The 54-year-old woman who called authorities on March 27 has allowed him to stay with her.
Bowie admitted to deputy Caleb Reed that he set fire to the woman’s property because “he was upset that everyone was trying to tell him where to live.”
After admitting to starting the fire, Bowie was arrested on suspicion of arson, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.