From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Husband wants to set lawnmower on
fire to ‘prove a point’
A Faulkner County man was charged with four counts of assault on a family or household member after attempting to set a lawnmower on fire and threatening to burn down a shed.
Sheriff’s deputies were called shortly after 5 p.m. on March 27 to a residence in the 110 block of West Pumping Station Road by a woman who said her husband was trying to set fire to a lawnmower and a shed on the property, according to an incident report.
The 65-year-old woman told deputy Timothy Johnson her husband had “lost it” and that the couple’s grandchildren were nearby when Bobby Ray Moore, 67, began running toward the lawnmower with a box of matches.
According to the woman’s statement, the couple was arguing when Moore “got upset and threatened to bun the lawnmower and the shed that had all of her son’s belongings in it.”
The 7- and 9-year-old children were sitting in the father’s truck, which was parked near the lawnmower, as their grandfather ran toward it with a lit match, according to the report. The couple’s son said he feared for his children’s lives during the incident, adding that both children were crying inside the vehicle as Moore attempted to set the lawnmower on fire.
The 67-year-old man’s wife jumped in front of him several times to prevent him from getting near the lawnmower, but he kept pushing her away, she said.
Eventually, the couple’s son fought his father and took the box of matches away, the report states.
The couple’s son told the deputy he was unsure what part of the argument escalated to his father running through the yard with a lit match. However, the 67-year-old man told authorities he wanted to set the lawnmower and shed on fire to prove a point to his wife.
“Mr. Moore told me that he was trying to set the lawnmower and shed on fire because he got tired of his wife always telling him he was wrong,” Johnson’s report reads in part. “Mr. Moore stated that his wife … always tells him that he is wrong when it comes to everything.”
The 67-year-old man was charged with four counts of assault on a family or household member because his wife, son and two grandchildren “all felt that their lives were in danger with Mr. Moore trying to set fire to the lawnmower,” the report states.
Man accused of threatening firefighters over controlled burn
A Conway man reportedly threatened a Saltillo firefighter after the department put out a fire he left unattended in late-March.
According to an incident report, the Saltillo Fire Department was paged out around 10:30 a.m. March 28 regarding a grass fire near Moran Drive and Grand Trunk Road.
Soon after the fire was extinguished, Cody Ranger Martin pulled up and set more leaves on fire, the report states.
According to his statement, the 33-year-old Conway man “was hired to clear the property,” which is why he was burning leaves and brush. However, the two responding firefighters said he did not contact the fire department beforehand to alert them he would be burning leaves.
Ranger argued against the two firefighters’ statement, saying he’d texted the Saltillo fire chief prior to setting the leaves on fire.
During the argument, the Conway man reportedly told one of the firefighters he would “beat his [expletive]” if they put the fire out again, according to the report.
Following the incident, deputy Crystil Graham told Ranger the proper process associated with notifying the fire department on a controlled burn.
