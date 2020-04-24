From Conway Police Department reports
Brothers facing domestic battery charges after fight
Two brothers were arrested and charged in a domestic battery case after reportedly fighting each other at their father’s house on Amelia Drive earlier this month.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit filed against Christopher Allen Harris, 27, and Patrick Aaron Harris, 31, the older brother was charged after hitting Christopher in the head with a metal pipe in an effort to protect his father.
The brothers’ father called police on April 8 because he was having issues with Christopher. The Conway man told authorities the 27-year-old was upset with him “because he would not give him any money.”
The 27-year-old had left when officers initially responded. However, according to a report, his father requested officers continue patrolling the area in case Christopher returned. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., officer John Fuentes saw Christopher pull up to his father’s house. Knowing the father did not want Christopher at the Amelia Drive house, Fuentes also headed over, according to an incident report.
As he walked up to talk to Christopher, the officer “immediately noticed that Christopher had a gash on the right side of his head and blood was running down his face.”
At this point, the officer called an ambulance to the scene and asked Christopher what happened.
According to the 27-year-old’s statement, his older brother hit him in the head “with a steel pipe.”
Patrick admitted to hitting Christopher, though he wasn’t sure what he hit his younger brother with. The 31-year-old told the officer he “picked up something” and swung at Christopher because his younger brother was attacking their father.
Prior to hitting his father, Christopher also smashed an Apple desktop computer onto the floor, the report states.
Patrick was charged with a felony-level domestic battery for gashing open his younger brother’s head with the metal pipe, the report states.
According to the report, the father was upset when he found out Patrick would also be charged following the incident, noting he “was just trying to protect him.”
Christopher was taken to the Conway Regional Medical Center before he was booked into the county jail. The 27-year-old had six staples put in his head before he was released from the hospital, the report states.
Initially, authorities had charged Christopher with a misdemeanor-level domestic battery charge. However, after learning he had two previous domestic battery convictions, authorities upgraded the charge to a felony charge. Christopher was also charged with criminal mischief for reportedly smashing his father’s computer.
Online records show that Patrick was released from the Faulkner County Detention Center on his own recognizance on April 9 and that Christopher remains behind bars in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
Trespassing incident leads to drug arrest
A Conway man wandering around a rehab center two days after he was discharged was arrested after authorities found out he had methamphetamine and two pipes in a bank bag he was carrying, according to a police report.
Officers were called over to the Birch Tree Rehab Center on April 12 to issue a criminal trespass warning against 63-year-old Archie D. Pilgrim.
According to the report, the 63-year-old Conway man was discharged from the center two days prior but was wandering around the property on the day in question.
The responding officer ultimately arrested Pilgrim after he found two suspected meth pipes in one of the bank bags the 63-year-old was carrying.
According to the officer’s report, Pilgrim was carrying a Bible and three bank bags.
Once at the jail, detention center staff reportedly found suspected methamphetamine in a folded up dollar bill.
Though he initially was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, the Conway man was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after authorities found the suspected meth in one of his bank bags.
