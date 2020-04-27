From Conway Police Department reports
Child endangerment complaint leads to drug arrest
A 22-year-old Vilonia man was arrested outside a McDonald’s in Conway earlier this month on felony drug charges.
Authorities responded to the restaurant’s drive-thru after another motorist called in a potential child endangerment violation.
According to an incident report, a motorist called police on April 10 regarding a white GMC truck that was missing a side mirror because they saw children “jumping around” in the back seat. The vehicle in question was westbound on Oak Street.
Officer Trevor Hardy found the vehicle in question in one of the drive-thru lanes at the McDonald’s on Oak Street.
As he pulled up next to the suspect vehicle, the officer said he could see the younger of the two children sitting in the front middle seat while the older child was sitting in the back seat. Neither child was in a car seat, the report states.
The officer told the driver, Dillan Black Bethune, to pull out of the drive-thru line and park his vehicle in a nearby parking spot.
After the 22-year-old Vilonia man parked his vehicle nearby, officer Hardy asked him to turn off the vehicle. To turn off the truck, Bethune said he “had to disconnect something under his hood or his battery would die,” according to the report.
As the Vilonia man got out of the truck to turn it off, the officer also asked for permission to search his pockets.
According to the report, Bethune gave Hardy the OK to search him.
During the search, the officer found a small bag of suspected methamphetamine in his right jacket pocket.
Officers also found a jar with a white substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine under the back seat, the report states.
Bethune was arrested on site and the woman who was with him, Heaven Hammack, was told she could not take the children anywhere until someone brought her two car seats, the report states.
Online records show the 22-year-old Vilonia man was charged with two Class D felonies — possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — following the incident and that he is scheduled to appear on June 8 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Police find meth in vehicle, arrest Conway man
A Conway man was arrested April 13 after authorities found methamphetamine and other contraband in his vehicle.
Conway Police Department Sgt. Matthew Tucker was patrolling along Sanders Street when he noticed a red Ford F-250 parked outside the Goodwill store. Because he knew the vehicle belonged to a Conway man with an active warrant against him, the officer waited to see if 54-year-old Robin Hood was the one driving the vehicle, according to an incident report.
It didn’t take long for Hood to walk up to the suspect vehicle and get inside it. At this point, the report states the officer drove back over to the red Ford to talk to Hood.
While he was with Hood, the dispatch center alerted Tucker the Conway man was on probation and had an active search waiver on file. When he found out about Hood’s search waiver, the officer asked to search the vehicle.
Hood gave the officer permission, though he also said he “didn’t see a reason why [the officer] should” search the truck, according to the report.
The report states authorities found a camouflage container inside the driver door that had a bag of suspected methamphetamine in it. There was also a cut up straw that had suspected methamphetamine residue on it inside the container.
Sgt. Tucker noted in his report that he also found a suspected meth pipe and a loaded syringe in the vehicle.
Authorities conducted a field test of the liquid inside the syringe and said that it tested positive for methamphetamine.
Hood was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following the incident.
