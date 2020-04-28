From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Thief takes tools
An unknown suspect stole about $6,000 worth of tools stored at a gas pad in Damascus.
Sheriff’s deputies were alerted of the theft on April 20.
According to the man who called police, someone took about $6,000 worth of tools from a gas pad on Mallettown Road.
The theft would have occurred sometime between 2 p.m. April 17 and 6 a.m. April 20, the caller said.
Though deputy Baylee Barden offered to have sheriff’s deputies conduct extra patrol through the area, the caller said they did not need it because “they would no longer be using that site.”
Quitman home burglarized
A residence along Highway 107 was burglarized last week.
The perpetrator made off with $1,700 worth of collector’s items, according to a Quitman woman.
The 71-year-old woman went to check on her late mother’s residence on April 20 when she realized someone had broken in and stole several collector’s trinkets. It was the fourth time in the last month that someone had broken in, according to an incident report.
The house was burglarized sometime between 8 p.m. April 19 and 11 a.m. April 20, according to the 71-year-old woman’s statement.
The woman said she did not know who was responsible for breaking into her late mother’s home, adding that she checks on the home often.
Whoever was responsible for the theft shattered the back door and “keeps entering the home,” the woman said, adding that before calling police on April 20 she “noticed someone had been in the home and completely destroyed the home by throwing things everywhere.”
Various items including Blue Willow collector plates, a porcelain doll, a nutcracker soldier collection and other items collectively valued around $1,700 were stolen, according to the report.
Postal worker files harassment complaint
A Vilonia man is accused of harassing a mail carrier on April 20.
The postal worker called the sheriff’s office shortly after noon on April 20 to file a complaint against Lance E. Bradley, 61, according to an incident report.
The mail carrier told authorities the 61-year-old attempted to drive head-on into his vehicle as he was delivering mail on West Pumping Station Road.
According to the man’s statement, “Mr. Bradley was driving at a high rate of speed on the narrow section of [West] Pumping Station Road that is barely wide enough for two cars to pass.”
In an attempt to get out of the way, the mail carrier said he pulled over into the ditch on the right side of the road. However, Bradley continued “driving his red Camaro right toward him like he was going to hit him head on.”
The postal worker told deputy Chad Pruett the suspect swerved away “at the last second.”
This incident was not the first Bradley has harassed the mail carrier, according to the report.
The 37-year-old postal worker told police the Vilonia man has harassed him several times. On one occasion, the mail carrier said that Bradley was driving in front of him when he slowed down to 1 mph and refused to let him pass. This incident delayed his deliveries that day, he said.
The postal worker also recalled an incident where Bradley began flipping him off and cursing at him while he made deliveries.
According to his statement, the postal worker is concerned Bradley’s behavior will worsen with time and that he “is worried about what [Bradley] may do.”
After speaking with the mail carrier, the deputy told the Damascus man how he could file charges against Bradley if he wished to do so.
