From Conway Police Department reports
Police find 2 with warrants on traffic stop
A Pine Bluff man wanted by the Arkansas Parole Board was arrested following a Saturday evening traffic stop.
According to an incident report, officer Kelton Smith was driving along Old Morrilton Highway around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when he noticed the license plate on a silver Dodge Durango was registered to another vehicle.
Because the license plate was registered to a 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier, the officer decided to pull over the Durango, the report states.
As the officer walked up to speak with him, 42-year-old Clifford S. Yarberry, the driver, admitted he did not have driver’s license and that he knew he was wanted by the parole board. Ambrosia Hale, the passenger, also had an active warrant against her.
After the dispatch center alerted Smith the two both had warrants, he asked them to get out of the vehicle. As Yarberry got out of the vehicle, he gave authorities permission to search it, noting there would by hypodermic needles inside that he used “to take Oxycodone,” according to the report.
During the search, police found the needles, which did not appear to have drug residue on them, and a Hi-Point handgun, the report states.
Following the traffic stop, Hale was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center and Yarberry was taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center. Yarberry was also charged with possession of firearms by certain persons, a Class B felony, and cited for driving on a suspended license, the report states.
Resident arrested after choking family member
A Conway man was charged with an aggravated assault charge after reportedly choking a family member on Saturday.
Conway officers were called to a Willow Street apartment one of the residents was forced to flee the home with her children to get away from Trevis Richard, according to an incident report.
The woman, who did not have time to put on pants before fleeing with her two children, told police Richard “came home drunk and an argument ensued.” During the argument, she said he began choking her.
According to her statement, the 32-year-old suspect “only stopped strangling her because [the children] were going to see him.”
Detective Thomas “Bob” Cole wrote in an affidavit that responding officers could see red marks on the woman’s neck so they arrested Richard on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, which is a Class D felony.
Richard was also charged with possession of a controlled substance because he had about 1 gram of marijuana in his pocket, the report states.
