From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Trailer stolen off Highway 65 lot
A trailer was stolen off the Custom RV Services lot last week.
The owner of Custom RV Services called the sheriff’s office shortly after 2:15 p.m. April 20 to file a theft report after noticing a travel trailer was missing off the lot, according to an incident report.
The trailer’s owner described the equipment as a brown 2013 Forest River Rockwood double slide out travel trailer valued at $17,500. The man told deputy Steve Sumner the “R” from the Rockwood emblem on the front of the trailer was gone but that the letter’s outline remained on the trailer.
According to the business owner, the trailer was taken sometime between 6:40 p.m. on April 18 and 7:30 a.m. April 20.
Though he has a security system, the business owner said the camera system “went offline for a large part of the time frame when the trailer was stolen.”
After speaking with the owner of Custom RV Services and the trailer’s owner, the report states the deputy also stopped by three nearby businesses to see if their security systems captured the theft.
18-year-old concerned over suspicious driver
A Conway woman called the sheriff’s office on April 20 because she believed a Vilonia man was following her.
According to an incident report, the woman was eastbound on Highway 64 when a man pulled up next to her and motioned for her to roll down her window. The 18-year-old told deputy Michael Lee that she recognized the man from a previous incident involving one of her friends.
Instead of rolling down her window, the woman said she continued driving. As she drove away, the 18-year-old said the other driver began following her in a silver Toyota Tacoma.
The woman said she was worried because she believed the man following her was the same man who recently followed one of her friends home. However, the woman said she “couldn’t be 100 percent sure” if it was the same man.
According to the report, the 18-year-old gave the deputy two possible license plate numbers for the suspect vehicle but neither matched up to the vehicles registered under the possible suspect’s name.
Woman throws hotdogs at husband
A Conway woman reportedly threw a pack of hotdogs at her husband before demanding he move out of their Appomattox Drive residence last week.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence in question shortly after 6 p.m. April 20 by a 62-year-old woman who said she wanted her husband out of the house.
According to the woman’s statement, she wanted her husband to move out because he “comes home and drinks a lot and starts using foul language around the children.”
The woman’s husband told deputy Michael Lee he did not want to leave, because he has lived at the house just as long as his wife. Before police were called to the home on the day in question, the man said he walked over to put beer in the fridge when his wife threw a pack of hotdogs at him. The woman also accused him of cheating on her, he said.
The two have lived at the Appomattox Drive residence since September 2019.
According to the report, the deputy said he would not force the woman’s husband to leave because they both live at the residence in question. The deputy told the man’s wife how to go through the eviction process if she still wanted her husband out of the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.