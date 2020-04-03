From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Sunny Gap Road resident says power washer was stolen
A power washer was stolen from a residence on Sunny Gap Road last month.
According to an incident report, a 64-year-old Sunny Gap Road resident called the sheriff’s office on March 27, saying his power washer was stolen from his garage.
The complainant said he noticed the red Honda power washer was missing on March 25. The power washer could have been taken any time between March 15-25, the man said, adding that the suspect could have easily seen the washer before stealing it because he does not have a garage door.
Only the power washer, valued at $350, was stolen, according to the report.
Thief makes off with microwave
A rental house on Highway 89 was burglarized last week.
Deputy Charles Wilks was called on March 27 to a residence in the 100 block of Highway 89 because the homeowner said his rental property was burglarized.
According to an incident report, the 57-year-old homeowner went by the residence on March 27 to get it ready for his son to move in when he saw clothes strewn about the home and discovered the microwave was missing.
The homeowner told the deputy he noticed the porch light was off the last few days, but he thought the light had gone out until he stopped by the residence in question.
There was also a credit card that did not belong to the complainant found inside the residence, the report states.
The stolen microwave was valued at $200, according to the report.
Woman upset, says she wants alone time
Authorities were called to a Rolling Creek Circle home last week because two family members were arguing loudly outside.
According to an incident report, a man who overheard the commotion called police.
When deputy Terry Roper pulled up to the residence in question, the report states he saw a woman who was involved in the argument was outside mowing the lawn.
The woman proceeded to tell the deputy she went outside to get away from the other man involved because she was tired of him following her around the house, adding that he “would not give her any alone time.” However, when she went outside to mow the lawn, the man followed her outside and “she lost her temper and started screaming at him.”
According to the man’s statement, he “was just trying to talk to [the woman] and she went crazy on him.”
The two family members agreed to separate for the evening, according to the report.
Suspect steals vehicle
A blue 2016 GMC Sierra was stolen from a Mayflower home last weekend.
Sheriff’s deputies were alerted at 9:19 a.m. March 28 of the theft, according to an incident report.
The vehicle’s owner told deputy Crystil Graham the keys were left in the vehicle prior to the theft and that the keys to his other vehicle were also inside the stolen truck.
While he did not immediately notice anything missing from his other vehicle, the man said “several items had been moved around.”
According to the report, the truck was taken sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on March 28.
There was a maroon Nissan Altima parked nearby the victim’s residence, but it was unclear at the time of the report if the person who left it behind was involved in the theft. According to the report, deputy Graham tried to reach out to the Altima’s registered owner but was unsuccessful.
