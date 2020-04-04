From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Man walks in front of officer's vehicle, gets arrested on public intox charge
A Maumelle man who reportedly stumbled into the roadway as a Little Rock officer was headed to work was arrested last month on suspicion of public intoxication.
The Little Rock officer said he was driving along Skunk Hollow Road and headed to work when suddenly a man “jumped out in front of him” around 5:15 a.m. March 8.
According to an incident report, the Little Rock officer called the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office about the incident.
Deputy Stephen Canino found the suspicious man near the intersection of Skunk Hollow and Odom roads.
Ernesto Castellanos, 44, reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol and stumbled several times when Canino walked up to him. The Maumelle man admitted he drank “too much, more than [he] should have,” according to the report.
Castellanos was arrested and charged with public intoxication following the incident.
Conway resident accused of hurting his girlfriend
A Conway man is accused of hitting his girlfriend in the face while on his lunch break on March 10.
The 25-year-old woman has since filed for a protection order against 22-year-old Jeremy M. Williams. According to an incident report, the woman called police shortly before 12:30 p.m. March 10, saying Williams hit her when he stopped by the couple’s residence while on his lunch break.
Williams was upset with his girlfriend because she ended their conversation on the phone “quickly” as he was headed to their home, the woman said. The woman told deputy Crystil Graham she hung up on him because she was also talking to another friend at the time.
When the 22-year-old man got to the couple’s Sturgis Road residence, he was angry and started yelling at his girlfriend. According to the woman’s statement, he tried to take away her phone and hit her in the face.
Vehicle vandalized
A 70-year-old Faulkner County resident’s vehicle was vandalized early in the morning on March 28.
According to an incident report, a Short Circle resident called the sheriff’s office around 3:15 p.m. on the day in question to file a report regarding the damages to his vehicle.
The 70-year-old man told deputy Crystil Graham someone had keyed his vehicle “during the early morning hours” and that he suspects a group of teenagers was responsible for the damages.
According to the man’s statement, several of his neighbors have had issues with someone stealing their belongings and damaging their property as well.
One of the neighbors reportedly saw a “several juveniles approximately 14 to 16 years old … running around the area around the time of [the] incident.”
The suspect(s) keyed the right rear panel of the 70-year-old Short Circle resident’s tan 2015 Toyota Tacoma and caused around $500 in damages, according to the report.
