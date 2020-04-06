From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Husband accused of pushing wife
Authorities were called to a Spradlin Drive residence in early March after a Conway man reportedly pushed his estranged wife during an argument.
According to an incident report, a 47-year-old woman called sheriff’s deputies shortly before 10:30 p.m. March 8, claiming her husband had pushed her during an argument.
The woman told police her 42-year-old husband stopped by around 10 p.m. on the night in question to visit the couple’s children. When the girls’ father stopped by, the woman said he seemed to have “a really bad attitude.”
At some point, the two “got into a small argument” but that “blew up because things didn’t go exactly how [the husband] planned it,” according to the woman’s statement.
As the situation escalated, the woman told deputy Darren McAdoo her husband began throwing things and pushed her.
Man suspects girlfriend of vandalism
A Faulkner County woman is accused of damaging her boyfriend’s motorcycle after she was released from the county jail on March 9.
Mallory Renee Seibert, 32, was arrested on March 8 on a third-degree domestic battery charge.
Online records show she was released about one hour after she was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center. According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Leslie Road early the next morning regarding a criminal mischief complaint.
The woman’s boyfriend called authorities shortly before 12:40 a.m. saying someone had gone to his home while he was away and pushed over his motorcycle, causing about $500 in damages. The suspect had also pried off window screens in an apparent attempt to break into his home, the 33-year-old man.
According to the man’s statement, he suspects Seibert was responsible for the damages.
The Faulkner County woman allegedly began calling her boyfriend and sending him several text messages after she was released from jail, despite having a no-contact order issued against her that bars her from communicating with her boyfriend, the report states.
The man told deputy Stephen Canino that one of the messages she sent him was a picture of his motorcycle.
“Because of the picture of the motorcycle, [the man] believed Ms. Seibert had been by his residence while he was away,” the report reads in part.
The deputy took photos of the damages to the blue 2015 Suzuki motorcycle as well as the window screens that were torn from the back two windows as evidence and told the Leslie Road resident how he could get a copy of the report following the incident.
Son breaks into father's Wooster home
A Wooster residence was broken into last month while the homeowner was away, according to an incident report.
The homeowner called the sheriff’s office on March 8 to file a complaint regarding his residence on Church Circle. According to his statement, he’d asked a friend to stop by and check on the home while he was away and his friend noted the back door was “busted in.”
The man’s friend said the homeowner’s vehicle was still at the residence but that the keys to the vehicle “were not where he was told they would be.” There was also a woman at the residence when the homeowner’s friend got there.
According to the report, the woman claimed she had permission to be there.
After gathering her belongings, the woman called a taxi to pick her up, the report states. While she waited for the cab driver, the homeowner’s friend stayed at the home and fixed the back door.
The homeowner told deputy Charles Vaughan he suspected his son was responsible for the damages to the back door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.