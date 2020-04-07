From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
'Naylor Road Bandit' facing charges following chase
A Vilonia man believed to be responsible for stealing a vehicle off the Crain Hyundai lot in January now faces a felony theft by receiving charge after he reportedly led sheriff’s deputies on a chase last month.
According to an incident report, a Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office investigator on March 11 spotted a vehicle he’d received a tip on the week prior.
A confidential informant had told him Joshua Justin Carter, 33, of Vilonia had a gray 2013 Toyota 4Runner that was stolen from the Crain dealership. Carter is known locally as the “Naylor Road Bandit,” the informant said.
The investigator spotted the vehicle in question at 11:26 a.m. March 11 at the storage units next to the Vilonia Primary School, the report states. Once he spotted the vehicle, other deputies were called to the area. However, as authorities approached the suspect vehicle, Carter reportedly fled.
After Carter noticed the deputies nearing the 4Runner, he “took off,” turning east onto Highway 64. Authorities said he sped off at about 80 mph.
As the deputies chased after the Vilonia man, one of them noticed someone dumping “a white substance” from the passenger side window, the report states.
Carter is suspected of leading authorities through a gas line trail, which is where the deputies lost him.
Investigators eventually found the suspect vehicle, but Carter was gone by then, according to a report.
Last week, formal charges were filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court against Carter.
The Vilonia man was charged with fleeing, a Class D felony, and theft by receiving, a Class C felony, following the incident.
Vilonia home vandalized, burglarized
An unknown suspect broke into a residence on Bass Road, leaving behind thousands of dollars in damages.
According to an incident report, a 35-year-old Vilonia man called the sheriff’s office to file a complaint after he found out the residence in question was burglarized.
The man told deputy Crystil Graham that a real estate agent alerted him of the damages, adding that the home is currently in foreclosure.
The suspect(s) likely broke in sometime between Feb. 27 and March 12, according to the report.
There was about $5,000 in damages reported.
The Vilonia man also said that a stainless steel refrigerator and a 50-inch Bronco riding lawnmower (collectively valued at $8,000) were stolen from the residence.
Good deed leaves man feeling threatened
A Conway man told police he was threatened by a gas station clerk’s boyfriend last month.
The terroristic threatening report was filed March 12 by a 59-year-old Conway man, according to an incident report.
The man told deputy Darren McAdoo that he found out a clerk at a Murphy’s gas station he frequently visits ‘was living in a hotel and was trying to get out of an abusive ex-relationship with her kid’s father.”
The man said he felt bad for the woman and offered to give her $200 and a ride to her mother’s house in Mayflower so that she could get a vehicle. However, the woman’s boyfriend called the man later that night and threatened to attack the complainant, according to his statement.
