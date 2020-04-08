From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
LR man accused in domestic case
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Crappie Lane residence in mid-March following a domestic disturbance at the home.
According to an incident report, a 33-year-old woman called police at 6:07 p.m. March 15 after running to a neighbor’s house for help following the incident.
The woman told deputy Michael Lee she and the 44-year-old suspect were arguing when he lashed out on her by swinging at her and throwing her onto the floor. After she fell to the floor, the woman said the suspect sat on her, “refusing to let her leave.”
At one point, the Little Rock man took away her phone as she tried to call 911. The man proceeded to choke and hit the woman, she said.
According to the woman’s statement, the suspect eventually shattered her phone in the garage.
Before leaving the residence, the man threatened to hit the woman in the nose “as hard as he could,” the report states.
After he left the Crappie Lane residence, the woman fled to a neighbor’s house to call for help.
The deputy took photos of the woman’s injuries after talking to her about the incident and also issued a 12-hour BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for the Little Rock man.
Group goes mudding, banned from subdivision
Five people were banned from the Summer Wind neighborhood after they reportedly went mudding through a construction zone early in the morning on March 16.
A Summer Wind Road resident called sheriff’s deputies around 1:45 a.m. March 16 after she saw “a small truck with under glow drive onto the construction area.”
After speaking with the woman, deputy Terry Roper found three people walking down a nearby hill. The three people told the deputy the were riding around with Jared Heath, 18, Austin Ferrell, 22, and a 17-year-old but that their vehicles got stuck in the mud. Heath and the 17-year-old stayed with the vehicles while Ferrell went to his grandmother’s home after the vehicles got stuck, according to the report.
The 17-year-old told the deputy he was only with the suspects because Ferrell called him and asked him to help get a Jeep out of the mud. However, Roper said he “never found a Jeep on the property.”
The trucks left ruts in the mud and “buried the trucks up to the frame,” the report states.
According to the report, Roper walked the Heath and the 17-year-old out of the woods and gave them rides home. He also banned the group from the subdivision following the incident.
Though the group was banned from the subdivision, Roper did not issue them a criminal trespass warning for the land the trucks were stuck on “as I did not know without a shadow of a doubt the owner’s name or information.”
The group was advised to call Rausch Coleman Homes before heading back over to pick up the trucks that were stuck in the mud, the report states.
