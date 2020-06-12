Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced an additional 448 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cumulative cases in the state to 10,816 in his regular COVID-19 response news briefing Thursday. Three counties made up the majority of new cases, with Washington, Benton and Pulaski counties leading the way.
The additional 448 positive cases are one of the highest daily increases to this point, the governor said.
With rising numbers of cases in northwest Arkansas, the governor said hospital capacity and supplies of personal protective equipment in that area are sufficient and the state would continue to watch to ensure northwest Arkansas has the support it needs.
The governor also provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 testing goal. The state is aiming to complete 120,000 tests by the end of June. As of Thursday, 45,063 tests had been given, an increase of 4,914 since Wednesday. The state is ahead of its testing goal, the governor said.
An additional six hospitalizations have occurred since Wednesday, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 187, the governor said. Forty-five patients are currently on a ventilator, four fewer than Wednesday.
In addition to hospitalizations, six additional deaths have been recorded, bringing the state’s death toll to 171.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said only four of the new cases are in correctional facilities, with 444 cases in communities. Total active community cases are recorded at 2,955.
At nursing homes in the state, an additional nine residents have tested positive since Wednesday for a total of 502 cases. Nine additional nursing home staff have also tested positive since Wednesday, totaling 335.
There have been an additional 235 recoveries from COVID-19 in the state, totaling 7,351.
Smith said 93 percent of the 143 cases in Washington County are in Springdale, and a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will arrive Friday to assist in better understanding transmission of cases in Washington and Benton counties.
“[The CDC will] help to understand this interplay between in the home, the community and the workplace,” Smith said. “And we are hoping those insights will better enable us to break those cycles of transmission.”
The governor said he wanted to emphasize the state still planned to return to school in the fall in regular classrooms, supplemented by online learning as needed.
